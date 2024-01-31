Experts believe that cars will rise in price in Azerbaijan
Starting February 1, car owners in Azerbaijan will face a new disposal fee during technical inspections, in addition to the existing state fee. Under the "Law on Production and Household Waste," cars are now required to undergo inspections every two years for vehicles aged four years, and annually for those over a decade old.
According to a Cabinet of Ministers decision, vehicles aged 4-10 years will incur a disposal fee of 10 Manats, increasing incrementally to 40 Manats for cars over 31 years old. Additionally, passenger cars imported to Azerbaijan, with production dates exceeding four years, will face an extra disposal fee during customs clearance.
Upon reaching the end of their service life, cars will be subjected to disposal, prompting the issuance of a concession for the purchase of a new domestic vehicle. Failure to comply with this provision may result in a one-time payment, albeit less than the established discount amount.
Vahid Ahmadov, a member of the Milli Majlis Committee on Economic Policy, Industry, and Entrepreneurship, in an interview with Turan emphasized the government's focus on older cars, especially those over 10 years old, imported into Azerbaijan. Ahmadov highlighted concerns about traffic congestion in Baku and the substantial increase in the number of cars in Azerbaijan, approaching 2 million from 320-330 thousand in 1992. He stated that setting limits on importing older cars is necessary to address this issue.
While acknowledging the new tariffs, Ahmadov downplayed the disposal fee's financial impact on citizens, noting that the government aims to facilitate car updates. He emphasized that eliminating old cars is crucial for both environmental and traffic management reasons.
Transport expert Elmaddin Muradli concurred, stressing that the disposal process's essence is not solely monetary accumulation but also environmental protection, a global practice. He highlighted the establishment of a disposal fund and the need for a structured approach to handle funds collected from February 1.
Muradli outlined additional fees for car imports, with amounts ranging from 400 to 700 Manats based on the vehicle's age. He argued that these fees, affecting both individuals and entrepreneurs, would influence car prices.
Economist Natig Jafarli, in an interview with Radio Azadlig, expressed skepticism about the government's approach, criticizing its tendency to introduce practices abroad earlier than policies beneficial to the population. He underscored the need for a more nuanced approach, considering the impact on less affluent individuals and those engaged in agriculture, for whom older vehicles are essential.
The recent amendments align with last year's parliamentary bill on industrial and household waste, reflecting ongoing efforts to address environmental concerns.
