Residents of Astara complain about not eliminating the consequences of the landslide
The consequences of the landslide that occurred last September have not yet been eliminated in the village of Shuvi I in the Astara region. The villagers complain that their houses have become uninhabitable, but the relevant structures do not take any measures. "The landslide started after the rains in September. And in recent days, as a result of snowfall, the landslide has expanded. Three houses were damaged in the village, including my house," said local resident Habil Cumshudov. According to the man, his house turned out to be in an unsuitable condition for habitation.
"We can't stay in our house anymore because it's dangerous. We moved to our parents' house," the man continued. Despite the fact that Cumshudov pays land tax, used public utilities, now they tell him that his house was built illegally and therefore he cannot count on compensation.
"I bought a plot of land in 1999, and built a house in 2001. In 2004, the creation of Hyrkan National Park began here in 2004. And now they tell me that the house was illegally built on the territory of the national park," Cumshudov said.
He says that local authorities are not interested in the problems of people affected by the landslide. "If someone dies here, who will be responsible for it?" he added. The executive authority of the Astara region told Turan that a landslide in the village occurred two years ago.
"The current landslide occurred on the territory of the forest. There, a citizen illegally built a house in violation of building regulations," the district administration said. In connection with the landslide that occurred two years ago, experts examined the territory, requested documents, but no one presented them, the district administration said. The representative of the local government also noted that citizens should insure their homes.
"In recent years, there have been such landslides and citizens are being warned. But no one insures their house. Therefore, we do not believe that there will be any help from the state. We have sent a conclusion to the Ministry of Emergency Situations," the district administration said.
31 January 2024 16:09
- 31 January 2024, 17:05
