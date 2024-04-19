The oppositionist went on a dry hunger strike in the courtroom
On April 19, at the Baku Court of Serious Crimes, an indictment was announced in the case of activist of the Popular Front Party of Azerbaijan Elnur Hasanov.
The oppositionist rejected the accusation of drug trafficking.
He also said that before the start of the trial, employees of the penitentiary service confiscated the text he had prepared for speaking in court.
As a sign of protest, Hasanov went on a dry hunger strike.
The next court hearing is scheduled for May 3.
*Elnur Hasanov was arrested on November 28, 2023 on charges of drug trafficking (Article 234.4.3 of the Criminal Code). The activist believes that the real reason for his arrest is criticism of the actions of the leadership of the Traffic Police.
Politics
-
- 20 April 2024, 10:07
«We welcome the announcement that Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed upon the 1991 Alma Ata declaration as the basis for border delimitation between the two countries», US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken wrote in his account on the X platform.
-
- 19 April 2024, 19:20
Imran Aliyev, manager of the meclis.info site has been brought to criminal responsibility in the case of “Abzas Media.” He was charged under the Article 206.3.2 (smuggling by prior agreement by a group of persons) the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.
-
- 19 April 2024, 17:56
The State Security Service and other state agencies of Azerbaijan do not comment on Armenian media reports that the former "state minister" of Karabakh Ruben Vardanyan began a hunger strike in custody in Baku. This information was disseminated by Armenian sources without specifying the source. Allegedly, Vardanyan demands the release of all other leaders of the Karabakh separatists who are in jail.
-
The Commissions of Armenia and Azerbaijan on the delimitation of the state border held a meeting on April 19. The press release on its results says that "the delimitation of borders in the sections of the Armenian village of Baganis - Azerbaijani Baganis Ayrim, Armenian Voskepar - Azerbaijani Ashagy-Askipar, Armenian Kirantz - Azerbaijani Heyrimli, Armenian Berkaber - Azerbaijani Kyzyl-Hajili has been preliminarily agreed.
Leave a review