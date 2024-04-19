The oppositionist went on a dry hunger strike in the courtroom

The oppositionist went on a dry hunger strike in the courtroom

On April 19, at the Baku Court of Serious Crimes, an indictment was announced in the case of activist of the Popular Front Party of Azerbaijan Elnur Hasanov.

The oppositionist rejected the accusation of drug trafficking.

He also said that before the start of the trial, employees of the penitentiary service confiscated the text he had prepared for speaking in court.

As a sign of protest, Hasanov went on a dry hunger strike.

The next court hearing is scheduled for May 3.

*Elnur Hasanov was arrested on November 28, 2023 on charges of drug trafficking (Article 234.4.3 of the Criminal Code). The activist believes that the real reason for his arrest is criticism of the actions of the leadership of the Traffic Police.