  The OSCE/ODIHR on the deportation of its observer from Azerbaijan
The OSCE/ODIHR on the deportation of its observer from Azerbaijan

The OSCE/ODIHR on the deportation of its observer from Azerbaijan

The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

The OSCE/ODIHR on the deportation of its observer from Azerbaijan

The OSCE/ODIHR confirmed the refusal of Nick Gugger, a short-term observer of the organization's mission, to enter Azerbaijan. "We are not currently aware of the exact reason, but we have asked the national authorities and are waiting for a response," ODIHR spokeswoman Katya Andrukh asking the question from Turan.

She stressed that "that ODIHR has no role in deciding whether an observer can enter the country holding an election in order to participate in the observation mission, as this is a bilateral issue between the seconding state and the host country."

Let us remind you that the talk  is about Swiss MP Nick Gugger, who arrived in Baku on February 3 as part of the Swiss delegation, but was detained and deported to Istanbul.

