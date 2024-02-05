An arsenal of artillery shells has been discovered in Khojaly

The Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs is cooperating with the Azerbaijani authorities through diplomatic channels in connection with the incident on February 3, when a Swiss citizen, Nick Gugger, was not allowed in Baku. Gugger, who was sent to Azerbaijan as an OSCE observer for the presidential elections on February 7, was detained at Baku airport and deported a few hours later. The Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs has been informed about the incident and is dealing with the matter through diplomatic channels, local media reported.