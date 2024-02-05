An arsenal of artillery shells has been discovered in Khojaly
- 5 February 2024, 17:50
On February 5, the trial in the case of religious blogger Rashad Ramazanov, accused of drug trafficking, ended in the Baku Serious Crimes Court. The court sentenced him to 5 years and 4 months in prison, his wife Kenul Ramazanova said.
- 5 February 2024, 17:02
The OSCE/ODIHR confirmed the refusal of Nick Gugger, a short-term observer of the organization's mission, to enter Azerbaijan. "We are not currently aware of the exact reason, but we have asked the national authorities and are waiting for a response," ODIHR spokeswoman Katya Andrukh asking the question from Turan.
- 5 February 2024, 15:42
The Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs is cooperating with the Azerbaijani authorities through diplomatic channels in connection with the incident on February 3, when a Swiss citizen, Nick Gugger, was not allowed in Baku. Gugger, who was sent to Azerbaijan as an OSCE observer for the presidential elections on February 7, was detained at Baku airport and deported a few hours later. The Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs has been informed about the incident and is dealing with the matter through diplomatic channels, local media reported.
- 5 February 2024, 12:40
Special co-ordinator and head of the OSCE short-term observer mission, deputy chairman of the Economic and Environmental Committee Artur Gerasimov (Ukraine) and head of the OSCE PA Delegation, vice-president Daniel De Ridder (Germany) are ready to communicate with the media on election day in Baku, 7 February.
