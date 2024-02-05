In January, seven people died of poisoning at the Baku Clinical Center
In January 2024, the Baku Clinical Medical Center (CMC) received 664 complaints of poisoning. 93 people were admitted to the Toxicology Department -16 were poisoned by carbon monoxide, 6 by botulism, 40 by drugs, 5 by ethanol, 23 by acetic acid. Seven more people were hospitalized as a result of allergic reactions. Despite the efforts of doctors, seven of those admitted, including 6 men and 1 woman, could not be saved.
5 February 2024, 17:35
An action was held to collect books for imprisoned journalists and activists, one of the organizers of the action, journalist Nijat Amiraslanov, said. Political prisoners need books, so it was decided to organize such an action, which took place on February 4 and 5. According to the organizers, they have collected 230 books. It is still unclear how, when and to whom the books will be transferred. It is also unknown if the Penitentiary Service will accept them.
5 February 2024, 16:12
President Ilham Aliyev addressed the ongoing peace talks with Armenia during discussions with the secretary-general of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, Martin Chungong, on February 1. President Aliyev underscored that Armenia's Declaration of Independence contains direct calls for the annexation of Karabakh, and these claims are reflected in the country's Constitution.
5 February 2024, 13:58
Within the framework of the "WikiTeam for ICT" project supported by Azercell, more than 600 articles in Azerbaijani language related to ICT have been added to Wikipedia "Azercell Telecom" LLC, the Azerbaijan Information and Communication Technologies Industry Association (AICTIA), and the Innovation and Digital Development Agency have successfully completed the joint "WikiTeam for ICT" project. Within the framework of the project that lasted 5 months, over 600 articles in Azerbaijani language related to ICT were added to the Wikipedia platform.
5 February 2024, 13:26
Weather will be changeable in Baku and Absheron on 6 February, with short-term rain in the afternoon. Wind is south-west, which will change to north-west in the afternoon.
