In January, seven people died of poisoning at the Baku Clinical Center

An action was held to collect books for imprisoned journalists and activists, one of the organizers of the action, journalist Nijat Amiraslanov, said. Political prisoners need books, so it was decided to organize such an action, which took place on February 4 and 5. According to the organizers, they have collected 230 books. It is still unclear how, when and to whom the books will be transferred. It is also unknown if the Penitentiary Service will accept them.