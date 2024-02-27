The President and the Prime Minister of France talked about sending military personnel to Ukraine

French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal, following President Emmanuel Macron, allowed the military to be sent to Ukraine. Paris "cannot rule out anything in the war" that is taking place "in the very heart of Europe," including sending ground troops, CNews quoted the prime minister as saying.

In turn, President Macron announced the creation of a coalition for emergency support of Ukraine. The union promises the Ukrainian army missiles and bombs of medium and long range. The French president also admitted that Western troops could be sent to Ukraine. It is not specified which countries could use their military.