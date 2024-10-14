The President of Iran Has Promised to Thoroughly Address the Issue Regarding the Attack on the Azerbaijani Embassy
On Monday, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian met with Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev in Tehran, the IRNA news agency reported. During the meeting, Pezeshkian emphasized the importance of expanding cooperation and called for addressing security issues and related concerns, which he stated are central to Iran's government policy. He also highlighted the need to "facilitate communication and exchanges between people," noting, "There is no need to build walls at borders to strengthen and promote security, peace, and communication between countries."
Regarding bilateral economic projects, the Iranian leader welcomed the creation of railway and road routes between the two countries and expressed a desire to continue and expand cooperation in energy and agriculture.
Pezeshkian also addressed the case of the armed attack on the Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran, stating, "We will follow this case until the complete implementation of legal processes," without specifying what those processes entail.
In response, Shahin Mustafayev expressed Baku's readiness to expand relations with Tehran in areas such as energy, transportation, security, defense, and culture. He concluded the meeting by inviting Pezeshkian to the COP29 climate conference in Baku.
On January 27, 2023, an Iranian citizen, Yasin Huseynzade, armed with an AK-47, attacked the Azerbaijani embassy, breached a security post and opened fire on embassy staff, resulting in the death of the embassy's security chief and injuries to two others. Iranian authorities have yet to officially announce a verdict for the attacker.
