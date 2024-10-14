  • contact.az Contact
  Tuesday, 15 October 2024
The General Prosecutor's Office is addressing the issue of evasion of military service

The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

The General Prosecutor's Office continues its efforts to combat violations related to military conscription and corruption in this area in collaboration with other state institutions. According to a statement from the General Prosecutor's Office on November 14, the Main Department for Combating Corruption conducted an investigation into reported violations in this field.

Criminal proceedings have been initiated in 8 cases under various articles of the Criminal Code, while investigations are ongoing for the remaining cases. A total of 56 criminal cases have been opened, and 448 individuals have been sent to serve in the military. Additionally, 3 criminal cases have been initiated against officials and staff of the State service for mobilization and military service.

