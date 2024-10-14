This year, the Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences has been awarded to Turkish citizen of Armenian descent

This year, the Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences was awarded to Daron Acemoglu, James Robinson, and Simon Johnson for their research on the differences in national wealth. Daron Acemoglu is a Turkish citizen of Armenian descent. He graduated from Galatasaray High School in Istanbul in 1986.

In June 1989, he earned a bachelor's degree from York University (UK), followed by a master's degree and a doctorate at the London School of Economics between 1990 and 1992. Since 2004, he has held the position of Professor of Applied Economics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the USA.

In 2012, Acemoglu co-authored the bestselling book "Why Nations Fail" with economist James Robinson, which has become a key work in political economics. In 2019, they published "The Narrow Corridor," addressing issues of political science and personal freedom.

In 2018, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan invited him to participate in the country's economic recovery, but Acemoglu declined. In his earlier book, he referred to Armenia as a "failed country."