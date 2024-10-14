This year, the Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences has been awarded to Turkish citizen of Armenian descent
This year, the Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences was awarded to Daron Acemoglu, James Robinson, and Simon Johnson for their research on the differences in national wealth. Daron Acemoglu is a Turkish citizen of Armenian descent. He graduated from Galatasaray High School in Istanbul in 1986.
In June 1989, he earned a bachelor's degree from York University (UK), followed by a master's degree and a doctorate at the London School of Economics between 1990 and 1992. Since 2004, he has held the position of Professor of Applied Economics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the USA.
In 2012, Acemoglu co-authored the bestselling book "Why Nations Fail" with economist James Robinson, which has become a key work in political economics. In 2019, they published "The Narrow Corridor," addressing issues of political science and personal freedom.
In 2018, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan invited him to participate in the country's economic recovery, but Acemoglu declined. In his earlier book, he referred to Armenia as a "failed country."
European observers are creating "distrust" between Baku and Brussels, stated President Ilham Aliyev on Monday during the presentation of credentials by the new Belgian ambassador, Julien de Frepon. Aliyev emphasized that the "binocular diplomacy" of the European monitoring mission is unacceptable and contributes to distrust in Azerbaijan's relations with the European Union. He questioned the necessity of extending the mission and increasing its numbers without consulting Baku.
Afgan Sadigov, the founder of the Azerbaijani website Azel TV, collapsed in a prison hospital in Georgia while on the 24th day of his hunger strike. His wife, Sevinc Sadigova, reported this, stating that he fell unconscious while trying to drink water and woke up to find doctors around him. Blood tests were taken, but he could not recall how long he had been unconscious.
The Baku Appeals Court, chaired by Judge Ibrahim Ibrahimli, held a preliminary hearing regarding the case of three foreigners who painted graffiti at a Baku metro depot in March this year
The General Prosecutor's Office continues its efforts to combat violations related to military conscription and corruption in this area in collaboration with other state institutions. According to a statement from the General Prosecutor's Office on November 14, the Main Department for Combating Corruption conducted an investigation into reported violations in this field.
