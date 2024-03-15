    • flag_AZ
    • flag_RU

Last update

(5 hours ago)
The Presidents of Azerbaijan and Iran will meet in Khudaferin

The Presidents of Azerbaijan and Iran will meet in Khudaferin

A- A A+
AZ RU
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

The Presidents of Azerbaijan and Iran will meet in Khudaferin

On the eve of Novruz, the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Iran will meet in the Khudaferin Bridge area, Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Seyid Abbas Mousavi told an interview with Baku.TV.

The opening ceremony of the “Khudaferin” and “Giz Galasi” hydroelectric power stations will be held in the presence of the presidents on the Iran-Azerbaijan border.

On March 14, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov arrived in Tehran for negotiations and preparation of the opening ceremony of these hydroelectric power plants.

Leave a review

Politics

Qohum evliliklər qadağan olunmalıdırmı? – Mehriban Zeynalova Çətin sualda


InvestPro Azerbaijan Baku & Turkiye Istanbul 2024 – two conferences in one shot

Əziz Bakı şəhəri sakini!

Siz də Qlobal İqlim Dəyişmələri ilə mübarizəyə öz töhfənizi verə bilərsiniz

Dear resident of Baku city!
You too can contribute to the fight against Global Climate Change

Дорогой житель города Баку!
Вы тоже можете внести свой вклад в борьбу с глобальным изменением климата

Follow us on social networks

News Line