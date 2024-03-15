The Presidents of Azerbaijan and Iran will meet in Khudaferin

The Presidents of Azerbaijan and Iran will meet in Khudaferin

The Presidents of Azerbaijan and Iran will meet in Khudaferin

On the eve of Novruz, the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Iran will meet in the Khudaferin Bridge area, Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Seyid Abbas Mousavi told an interview with Baku.TV.

The opening ceremony of the “Khudaferin” and “Giz Galasi” hydroelectric power stations will be held in the presence of the presidents on the Iran-Azerbaijan border.

On March 14, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov arrived in Tehran for negotiations and preparation of the opening ceremony of these hydroelectric power plants.