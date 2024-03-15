The Presidents of Azerbaijan and Iran will meet in Khudaferin
The Presidents of Azerbaijan and Iran will meet in Khudaferin
On the eve of Novruz, the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Iran will meet in the Khudaferin Bridge area, Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Seyid Abbas Mousavi told an interview with Baku.TV.
The opening ceremony of the “Khudaferin” and “Giz Galasi” hydroelectric power stations will be held in the presence of the presidents on the Iran-Azerbaijan border.
On March 14, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov arrived in Tehran for negotiations and preparation of the opening ceremony of these hydroelectric power plants.
-
- Economics
- 15 March 2024 14:40
-
Politics
-
- 15 March 2024, 20:53
From 17 to 19 March 2024, the NATO Secretary General, Mr Jens Stoltenberg, will visit Armenia, Azerbaijan and Georgia.
-
- 15 March 2024, 17:46
The trial the case of public activist Bakhtiyar Hajiyev continued in the Baku Court of Serious Crimes on March 15. In his testimony, he confirmed that he would plead not guilty to any charges. Focusing on the charge of smuggling, he said that during the 44-day war he received money transfers via the Western Union system from Turkiye and Germany and these were donations for Azerbaijani soldiers. The money was used to purchase warm clothes for the military abroad.
-
- 15 March 2024, 17:32
On March 16, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze will visit Azerbaijan, he told reporters about it. "This Saturday there will be a visit to Azerbaijan, and a week later to Armenia," Kobakhidze said. According to him, "all important issues" will be discussed at the meetings in Baku and Yerevan, including ensuring peace.
-
Armenia and Azerbaijan are close to agreeing to recognize the border that existed between the two countries at the time of the collapse of the USSR in 1991 as the basis for demarcation and mutual recognition of territorial integrity. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan stated this on March 15, speaking in the country's parliament.
Leave a review