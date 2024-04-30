The remains of 600 people have already been found in mass graves in Karabakh
After the second Karabakh War in 2020, the remains of 600 people were found in the discovered mass graves, Seljan Familzade, an employee of the Investigative Department of the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan, stated at a briefing on Tuesday. According to her, the remains of 124 people were discovered in 2022, 133 in 2023 and 48 in 2024. The samples were sent for genetic testing to identify biological samples from family members of the missing. To date, the identities of 73 missing persons during the First Karabakh War have been identified, whose remains have already been identified.
Mass graves were found in the villages of Edilli, Dashalti, Saryjaly, in the city of Khojaly, the village of Askeran, the village of Farrukh, on the territory of the Shusha prison, the village of Yukhary Seidakhmedli of the Fizuli region, Kalbajar, Aghdam and other settlements.
In total, about 4,000 Azerbaijanis went missing in the first Karabakh War. Another 6 people are considered missing during the second Karabakh war. Two more soldiers went missing in 2022 in bad weather conditions. Eldar Samedov, deputy head of the working group of the State Commission for Prisoners of War and Missing Citizens, stated that 872 missing persons remained alive after the First Karabakh War.
30 April 2024, 18:20
On April 30, the Khatai District Court of Baku arrested Anar Mammadli - the head of the Center for Monitoring Elections and Teaching Democracy (CMVOD), for 3 months and 28 days. Turan was informed about this by his lawyer Elmar Suleymanov.
30 April 2024, 18:09
The process of gradual withdrawal of Russian peacekeepers from Karabakh continues. Columns of armored vehicles, special equipment, and fuel trucks periodically arrive at the Goran railway station, which is near the city of Ganja. After loading onto the platforms, the equipment, along with the personnel, departs for Russia.
30 April 2024, 16:52
On Tuesday, trade union activist Afiyaddin Mammadov testified at the Baku Serious Crimes Court and linked his arrest to trade union activities. Mammadov recalled that after a protest by food delivery couriers in front of the Baku Police Headquarters on August 1, 2023, three trade union activists were arrested. So, on August 4, Elvin Mustafayev was arrested, and on the 11th, Ayhan Israfilov. Mammadov himself was also subjected to administrative arrest in August.
30 April 2024, 16:45
The consideration of the claim of the editor of the economic news department of Turan agency Hafiz Babaly against ATV TV channel has ended today in the Sabail court of Baku. The lawsuit was filed in connection with the defamation of Babaly in the news of the TV channel on December 28.
