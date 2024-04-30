The remains of 600 people have already been found in mass graves in Karabakh

After the second Karabakh War in 2020, the remains of 600 people were found in the discovered mass graves, Seljan Familzade, an employee of the Investigative Department of the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan, stated at a briefing on Tuesday. According to her, the remains of 124 people were discovered in 2022, 133 in 2023 and 48 in 2024. The samples were sent for genetic testing to identify biological samples from family members of the missing. To date, the identities of 73 missing persons during the First Karabakh War have been identified, whose remains have already been identified.

Mass graves were found in the villages of Edilli, Dashalti, Saryjaly, in the city of Khojaly, the village of Askeran, the village of Farrukh, on the territory of the Shusha prison, the village of Yukhary Seidakhmedli of the Fizuli region, Kalbajar, Aghdam and other settlements.

In total, about 4,000 Azerbaijanis went missing in the first Karabakh War. Another 6 people are considered missing during the second Karabakh war. Two more soldiers went missing in 2022 in bad weather conditions. Eldar Samedov, deputy head of the working group of the State Commission for Prisoners of War and Missing Citizens, stated that 872 missing persons remained alive after the First Karabakh War.