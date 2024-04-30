Frank Schwabe founds impossible the return Azerbaijan to PACE after Anar Mammadli's arrest
Frank Schwabe founds impossible the return Azerbaijan to PACE after Anar Mammadli's arrest
The head of the German delegation to PACE, Frank Schwabe, sharply condemned the arrest of human rights defender Anar Mammadli in Baku. The arrest of Vaclav Havel Prize winner in the field of human rights Anar Mammadli makes it impossible for Azerbaijan to return to PACE. " “There is no way back to the Parliamentary Assembly for Azerbaijan. Not now and not in January,” he wrote on his account on the “X” platform.
It should be recalled that Schwabe was the initiator of depriving the Azerbaijani delegation of the right to vote in PACE, for serious violations of the rights and freedoms of its citizens. In January 2024, at the winter session, PACE members adopted such a resolution, depriving the Azerbaijani delegation of the right to vote for one year. The resolution says that the vote can be returned if the Azerbaijani authorities release political prisoners and stop human rights violations.
-
-
- Politics
- 30 April 2024 15:21
Politics
-
- 30 April 2024, 18:20
On April 30, the Khatai District Court of Baku arrested Anar Mammadli - the head of the Center for Monitoring Elections and Teaching Democracy (CMVOD), for 3 months and 28 days. Turan was informed about this by his lawyer Elmar Suleymanov.
-
- 30 April 2024, 18:09
The process of gradual withdrawal of Russian peacekeepers from Karabakh continues. Columns of armored vehicles, special equipment, and fuel trucks periodically arrive at the Goran railway station, which is near the city of Ganja. After loading onto the platforms, the equipment, along with the personnel, departs for Russia.
-
- 30 April 2024, 16:52
On Tuesday, trade union activist Afiyaddin Mammadov testified at the Baku Serious Crimes Court and linked his arrest to trade union activities. Mammadov recalled that after a protest by food delivery couriers in front of the Baku Police Headquarters on August 1, 2023, three trade union activists were arrested. So, on August 4, Elvin Mustafayev was arrested, and on the 11th, Ayhan Israfilov. Mammadov himself was also subjected to administrative arrest in August.
-
- 30 April 2024, 16:45
The consideration of the claim of the editor of the economic news department of Turan agency Hafiz Babaly against ATV TV channel has ended today in the Sabail court of Baku. The lawsuit was filed in connection with the defamation of Babaly in the news of the TV channel on December 28.
Leave a review