Frank Schwabe founds impossible the return Azerbaijan to PACE after Anar Mammadli's arrest

The head of the German delegation to PACE, Frank Schwabe, sharply condemned the arrest of human rights defender Anar Mammadli in Baku. The arrest of Vaclav Havel Prize winner in the field of human rights Anar Mammadli makes it impossible for Azerbaijan to return to PACE. " “There is no way back to the Parliamentary Assembly for Azerbaijan. Not now and not in January,” he wrote on his account on the “X” platform.

It should be recalled that Schwabe was the initiator of depriving the Azerbaijani delegation of the right to vote in PACE, for serious violations of the rights and freedoms of its citizens. In January 2024, at the winter session, PACE members adopted such a resolution, depriving the Azerbaijani delegation of the right to vote for one year. The resolution says that the vote can be returned if the Azerbaijani authorities release political prisoners and stop human rights violations.