The French Ambassador returned to Baku

French Ambassador Anne Boillon returned to Baku after a two-week absence. She was recalled by the French president "for consultations" due to the sharp deterioration of relations between Baku and Paris. France accused Azerbaijan of "actions detrimental to bilateral relations."

Earlier, the Azerbaijani authorities expelled two French diplomats, and before that, arrested a French businessman on charges of espionage. In turn, Paris expelled two diplomats from the Azerbaijani embassy.

In recent months, a propaganda duel with mutual accusations has continued between Baku and Paris. Baku is dissatisfied with the pro-Armenian position of President Macron and the French parliament.