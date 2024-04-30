The French Ambassador returned to Baku
The French Ambassador returned to Baku
French Ambassador Anne Boillon returned to Baku after a two-week absence. She was recalled by the French president "for consultations" due to the sharp deterioration of relations between Baku and Paris. France accused Azerbaijan of "actions detrimental to bilateral relations."
Earlier, the Azerbaijani authorities expelled two French diplomats, and before that, arrested a French businessman on charges of espionage. In turn, Paris expelled two diplomats from the Azerbaijani embassy.
In recent months, a propaganda duel with mutual accusations has continued between Baku and Paris. Baku is dissatisfied with the pro-Armenian position of President Macron and the French parliament.
Politics
-
- 30 April 2024, 18:20
On April 30, the Khatai District Court of Baku arrested Anar Mammadli - the head of the Center for Monitoring Elections and Teaching Democracy (CMVOD), for 3 months and 28 days. Turan was informed about this by his lawyer Elmar Suleymanov.
-
- 30 April 2024, 18:09
The process of gradual withdrawal of Russian peacekeepers from Karabakh continues. Columns of armored vehicles, special equipment, and fuel trucks periodically arrive at the Goran railway station, which is near the city of Ganja. After loading onto the platforms, the equipment, along with the personnel, departs for Russia.
-
- 30 April 2024, 16:52
On Tuesday, trade union activist Afiyaddin Mammadov testified at the Baku Serious Crimes Court and linked his arrest to trade union activities. Mammadov recalled that after a protest by food delivery couriers in front of the Baku Police Headquarters on August 1, 2023, three trade union activists were arrested. So, on August 4, Elvin Mustafayev was arrested, and on the 11th, Ayhan Israfilov. Mammadov himself was also subjected to administrative arrest in August.
-
- 30 April 2024, 16:45
The consideration of the claim of the editor of the economic news department of Turan agency Hafiz Babaly against ATV TV channel has ended today in the Sabail court of Baku. The lawsuit was filed in connection with the defamation of Babaly in the news of the TV channel on December 28.
Leave a review