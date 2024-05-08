The representative of the Israeli Foreign Ministry held talks in Baku
Yesterday, Aliza Bin-Noun, Political Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Jerusalem, held talks at the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry and the presidential administration. "I held fruitful interministerial consultations with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Fariz Rzayev. Our strong bilateral relations have been thoroughly discussed in search of ways to further develop them.
In addition, we reviewed the developing dynamics in the Middle East and the Caucasus. I am grateful for the warm welcome and the useful exchange of ideas. There was also a friendly meeting with my friend, Ambassador Elchin Amirbekov, the President's representative for special assignments. The discussions covered bilateral and regional issues, paying special attention to current events in the Caucasus and the Middle East," the Israeli diplomat wrote on her account on the “X” platform.
Members of the National Preventive Group under the Ombudwosman of Azerbaijan visited journalists and activists in the Baku pre-trial detention center-1, the press service of the office of the Commissioner for Human Rights reports.
The International Observatory for the Protection of Human Rights Defenders has called for the release of Anar Mammadli and other political prisoners in Azerbaijan. The petition, signed by 30 civil society organizations belonging to the Observatory, calls on the Azerbaijani authorities to drop all charges against Anar Mammadli, stop the persecution of independent voices in the country and unconditionally release all political prisoners.
- 8 May 2024, 13:51
On 8 May, the Khatai district court of Baku did not satisfy the petition to transfer well-known human rights defender in the field of elections Anar Mammadli under house arrest. This was reported to Turan by his lawyer Elmar Suleymanov.
Presidents of Azerbaijan and Bulgaria Ilham Aliyev and Rumen Radev signed a joint declaration on strengthening strategic partnership between the two countries at the end of talks in Baku on 8 May.
