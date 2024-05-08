The representative of the Israeli Foreign Ministry held talks in Baku

Yesterday, Aliza Bin-Noun, Political Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Jerusalem, held talks at the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry and the presidential administration. "I held fruitful interministerial consultations with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Fariz Rzayev. Our strong bilateral relations have been thoroughly discussed in search of ways to further develop them.

In addition, we reviewed the developing dynamics in the Middle East and the Caucasus. I am grateful for the warm welcome and the useful exchange of ideas. There was also a friendly meeting with my friend, Ambassador Elchin Amirbekov, the President's representative for special assignments. The discussions covered bilateral and regional issues, paying special attention to current events in the Caucasus and the Middle East," the Israeli diplomat wrote on her account on the “X” platform.