Azerbaijan to apply color scale of weather warnings
The National Hydrometeorological Service of Azerbaijan will apply a color scale in forecasts of meteorological phenomena, representatives of this department announced at today's press conference. In particular, it is supposed to use 3 color scales - yellow, orange and red. A yellow scale will indicate a forecast of minor meteorological risks.
Orange - will mean high meteorological risks to public safety, residential premises and property.
The red color will indicate the extreme risks caused by storms and hurricanes.
