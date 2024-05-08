    • flag_AZ
Azerbaijan to apply color scale of weather warnings

The National Hydrometeorological Service of Azerbaijan will apply a color scale in forecasts of meteorological phenomena, representatives of this department announced at today's press conference. In particular, it is supposed to use 3 color scales - yellow, orange and red. A yellow scale will indicate a forecast of minor meteorological risks.

Orange - will mean high meteorological risks to public safety, residential premises and property.

The red color will indicate the extreme risks caused by storms and hurricanes.

