Representatives of the Ombudswoman visited the arrested journalists and activists

Members of the National Preventive Group under the Ombudwosman of Azerbaijan visited journalists and activists in the Baku pre-trial detention center-1, the press service of the office of the Commissioner for Human Rights reports.

The members of the group, which included the doctor, held meetings with Alesker Mammadli, Ruslan Izzatli, Avaz Zeynalli, Ulvi Hasanli, Sevinj Abbasova (Vagifgizy), Nargiz Absalamova, Elnara Gasimova, Hafiz Babaly, Imran Aliyev, and Teymur Kerimov.

The conversations were confidential. Representatives of the Ombudswoman investigated the conditions of detention and the state of health of the arrested, listened to their appeals, the press release concludes.

Almost all of them were arrested in the cases of “Abzas Media” and “Toplum TV.” Another one - Teymur Kerimov, is the head of the YouTube channel “Kanal-11.”