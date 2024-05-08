Representatives of the Ombudswoman visited the arrested journalists and activists
Members of the National Preventive Group under the Ombudwosman of Azerbaijan visited journalists and activists in the Baku pre-trial detention center-1, the press service of the office of the Commissioner for Human Rights reports.
The members of the group, which included the doctor, held meetings with Alesker Mammadli, Ruslan Izzatli, Avaz Zeynalli, Ulvi Hasanli, Sevinj Abbasova (Vagifgizy), Nargiz Absalamova, Elnara Gasimova, Hafiz Babaly, Imran Aliyev, and Teymur Kerimov.
The conversations were confidential. Representatives of the Ombudswoman investigated the conditions of detention and the state of health of the arrested, listened to their appeals, the press release concludes.
Almost all of them were arrested in the cases of “Abzas Media” and “Toplum TV.” Another one - Teymur Kerimov, is the head of the YouTube channel “Kanal-11.”
Yesterday, Aliza Bin-Noun, Political Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Jerusalem, held talks at the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry and the presidential administration. "I held fruitful interministerial consultations with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Fariz Rzayev. Our strong bilateral relations have been thoroughly discussed in search of ways to further develop them.
The International Observatory for the Protection of Human Rights Defenders has called for the release of Anar Mammadli and other political prisoners in Azerbaijan. The petition, signed by 30 civil society organizations belonging to the Observatory, calls on the Azerbaijani authorities to drop all charges against Anar Mammadli, stop the persecution of independent voices in the country and unconditionally release all political prisoners.
- 8 May 2024, 13:51
On 8 May, the Khatai district court of Baku did not satisfy the petition to transfer well-known human rights defender in the field of elections Anar Mammadli under house arrest. This was reported to Turan by his lawyer Elmar Suleymanov.
Presidents of Azerbaijan and Bulgaria Ilham Aliyev and Rumen Radev signed a joint declaration on strengthening strategic partnership between the two countries at the end of talks in Baku on 8 May.
