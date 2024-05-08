Azerbaijan Set to Expand Compulsory Medical Insurance to Include Oncological Treatment

Azerbaijan is poised to take a significant step forward in healthcare provision as it plans to incorporate the treatment of oncological diseases into its compulsory medical insurance scheme from next year.

This announcement was made by Member of the Milli Majlis Health Committee, Malahat Ibrahimgizi, in an exclusive statement to Turan.

Ibrahimgizi emphasized the critical importance of integrating oncological treatment into the mandatory medical insurance coverage, stating, "The compulsory medical insurance system has been introduced in Azerbaijan for only 2-3 years. Therefore, it is impossible to immediately cover all medical services under this scheme. However, last year, according to the state Compulsory Health Insurance Agency, the institution's fund is already well-formed. I believe that oncological diseases should be included in the service package."

The lawmaker underscored the extensive duration and substantial financial resources required for treating oncological conditions, citing them as burdensome for families. "This also becomes a very heavy financial burden for the family. Therefore, the treatment of oncological diseases must be included in the compulsory medical insurance package," Ibrahimgizi emphasized.

Discussions surrounding the inclusion of oncological treatment in the compulsory medical insurance have been ongoing within the parliament. Ibrahimgizi revealed that positive developments are on the horizon, stating, "We have already had several discussions in parliament. When discussing the budget for 2025, this disease will also be included in the package of compulsory medical services. It is absolutely necessary."

The move to expand the scope of compulsory medical insurance to cover oncological treatment signifies a significant stride towards enhancing healthcare accessibility and affordability for the citizens of Azerbaijan. With this proactive measure, the government aims to alleviate the financial burden on families grappling with the challenges of cancer treatment while ensuring comprehensive healthcare coverage for all.