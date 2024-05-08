Azerbaijan Set to Expand Compulsory Medical Insurance to Include Oncological Treatment
Azerbaijan Set to Expand Compulsory Medical Insurance to Include Oncological Treatment
Azerbaijan is poised to take a significant step forward in healthcare provision as it plans to incorporate the treatment of oncological diseases into its compulsory medical insurance scheme from next year.
This announcement was made by Member of the Milli Majlis Health Committee, Malahat Ibrahimgizi, in an exclusive statement to Turan.
Ibrahimgizi emphasized the critical importance of integrating oncological treatment into the mandatory medical insurance coverage, stating, "The compulsory medical insurance system has been introduced in Azerbaijan for only 2-3 years. Therefore, it is impossible to immediately cover all medical services under this scheme. However, last year, according to the state Compulsory Health Insurance Agency, the institution's fund is already well-formed. I believe that oncological diseases should be included in the service package."
The lawmaker underscored the extensive duration and substantial financial resources required for treating oncological conditions, citing them as burdensome for families. "This also becomes a very heavy financial burden for the family. Therefore, the treatment of oncological diseases must be included in the compulsory medical insurance package," Ibrahimgizi emphasized.
Discussions surrounding the inclusion of oncological treatment in the compulsory medical insurance have been ongoing within the parliament. Ibrahimgizi revealed that positive developments are on the horizon, stating, "We have already had several discussions in parliament. When discussing the budget for 2025, this disease will also be included in the package of compulsory medical services. It is absolutely necessary."
The move to expand the scope of compulsory medical insurance to cover oncological treatment signifies a significant stride towards enhancing healthcare accessibility and affordability for the citizens of Azerbaijan. With this proactive measure, the government aims to alleviate the financial burden on families grappling with the challenges of cancer treatment while ensuring comprehensive healthcare coverage for all.
Social
-
Police officers conducted an operation against a criminal group engaged in the manufacture of counterfeit alcohol and its sale, the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.
-
- 8 May 2024, 16:48
The National Hydrometeorological Service of Azerbaijan will apply a color scale in forecasts of meteorological phenomena, representatives of this department announced at today's press conference. In particular, it is supposed to use 3 color scales - yellow, orange and red. A yellow scale will indicate a forecast of minor meteorological risks.
-
- 8 May 2024, 15:40
As Azerbaijan gears up for both parliamentary and municipal elections later this year, concerns about the integrity of the electoral process and the state of civil liberties are casting long shadows over the proceedings. These elections, set against a backdrop of governmental claims of reform and opposition allegations of manipulation, underscore a deepening tension in the country's democratic processes.
-
Over 18,000 sports enthusiasts competed to "Win the Wind" On May 5, the Baku Marathon 2024 took place with the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the exclusive partnership of Azercell. More than 18,000 participants registered for the marathon. Held annually, the Baku Marathon aims to support the development of sports and promote a healthy lifestyle, consistently attracting significant interest and widespread participation.
Leave a review