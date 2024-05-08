A workshop for the production of fake vodka has been identified in the village of Masazyr
A workshop for the production of fake vodka has been identified in the village of Masazyr
Police officers conducted an operation against a criminal group engaged in the manufacture of counterfeit alcohol and its sale, the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.
As a result, Mikail Abbasov and members of his group Farid Mammadov, Farid Hagverdiyev, Ahmed Mikailov, Mehman Jafarov and Nurlan Zamanov were arrested. It was established that Mikail Abbasov, together with these persons, created a workshop in the village of Masazyr in the Absheron district and was engaged in the manufacture of alcoholic beverages in an artisanal way.
Later, this man organized the wholesale and retail sale of alcohol in the capital and regions of the country. During the inspection of stores and warehouses belonging to the members of the group, a large number of counterfeit alcoholic products, labels of domestic and foreign trademarks, lids, as well as technical alcohol not intended for consumption were revealed.
During the examinations, it was proved that the content of alcoholic beverages does not meet standards and poses a serious threat to human health, the report says.
The necessary operational investigative measures on this fact are ongoing.
Social
-
Azerbaijan is poised to take a significant step forward in healthcare provision as it plans to incorporate the treatment of oncological diseases into its compulsory medical insurance scheme from next year.
-
- 8 May 2024, 16:48
The National Hydrometeorological Service of Azerbaijan will apply a color scale in forecasts of meteorological phenomena, representatives of this department announced at today's press conference. In particular, it is supposed to use 3 color scales - yellow, orange and red. A yellow scale will indicate a forecast of minor meteorological risks.
-
- 8 May 2024, 15:40
As Azerbaijan gears up for both parliamentary and municipal elections later this year, concerns about the integrity of the electoral process and the state of civil liberties are casting long shadows over the proceedings. These elections, set against a backdrop of governmental claims of reform and opposition allegations of manipulation, underscore a deepening tension in the country's democratic processes.
-
Over 18,000 sports enthusiasts competed to "Win the Wind" On May 5, the Baku Marathon 2024 took place with the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the exclusive partnership of Azercell. More than 18,000 participants registered for the marathon. Held annually, the Baku Marathon aims to support the development of sports and promote a healthy lifestyle, consistently attracting significant interest and widespread participation.
Leave a review