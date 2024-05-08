A workshop for the production of fake vodka has been identified in the village of Masazyr

Police officers conducted an operation against a criminal group engaged in the manufacture of counterfeit alcohol and its sale, the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

As a result, Mikail Abbasov and members of his group Farid Mammadov, Farid Hagverdiyev, Ahmed Mikailov, Mehman Jafarov and Nurlan Zamanov were arrested. It was established that Mikail Abbasov, together with these persons, created a workshop in the village of Masazyr in the Absheron district and was engaged in the manufacture of alcoholic beverages in an artisanal way.

Later, this man organized the wholesale and retail sale of alcohol in the capital and regions of the country. During the inspection of stores and warehouses belonging to the members of the group, a large number of counterfeit alcoholic products, labels of domestic and foreign trademarks, lids, as well as technical alcohol not intended for consumption were revealed.

During the examinations, it was proved that the content of alcoholic beverages does not meet standards and poses a serious threat to human health, the report says.

The necessary operational investigative measures on this fact are ongoing.