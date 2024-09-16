The results of the elections announced by the Central Election Commission are a lack of respect for the people’s voice – M. Mamedzade
Mammad Mammadzade, the head of the Election Monitoring Alliance, stated to Turan that the Central Election Commission’s (CEC) announcement of the parliamentary election results demonstrates a disregard for the people's vote
Mammadzade expressed regret that the CEC approved the overall results without a thorough investigation into complaints. He highlighted that the detection of widespread serious violations undermines trust in the electoral process as a whole and calls for the annulment of the elections. "The announced results are unjust and indicate that not only the country's electoral system is in crisis but also democratic processes as a whole," Mammadzade said. In his view, the Azerbaijani authorities lack the political will to improve the electoral process and implement OSCE recommendations.
"The Azerbaijani government has commitments to the OSCE, which is invited to observe the elections and provides negative assessments that need to be taken into account. The OSCE's preliminary report expressed serious concerns, and the government should have taken steps to address them. However, once again, the OSCE observers' recommendations were ignored. The CEC did not annul the results of the elections, which were accompanied by widespread violations, reflecting a disregard for the people's vote and a violation of the right to fair elections," Mammadzade said.
Meanwhile, former parliamentary candidate for the 70th Neftchala district, Vafa Nagi, intends to challenge the election results in court, citing ineffective investigation of complaints by the district election commission and the CEC. She plans to take the matter to the European Court of Human Rights if her rights are not restored.
- 16 September 2024, 20:27
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday spoke with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and reaffirmed the importance of a durable and dignified peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
-
- 16 September 2024, 19:23
At the Baku Court of Grave Crimes, during the trial of businessman and former member of the Milli Majlis Nazim Beydemirli, on September 16, the state prosecutor proposed to end the trial.
-
- 16 September 2024, 17:43
On September 16, Georgia’s Migration Service refused to grant asylum to Afghan Sadigov, an Azerbaijani citizen and founder of the Azel TV website, Sevinc Sadigova, Sadigov’s wife confirmed this information to the Turan agency. “Afghan called me from detention and said he received a response from the Migration Service, which states that his application for political asylum has been denied,” she reported. The Georgian authorities justified their refusal by citing the "lack of political motives in his case," Sevinc Sadigova added. Attempts to obtain a comment from Sadigov’s lawyer, Dito Nozadze, were futile.
-
- 16 September 2024, 17:03
The Baku Appeals Court has rejected the complaint filed by Mustafa Hajibeyli, the deputy chairman of the Musavat Party, regarding violations during the early parliamentary elections. The complaint concerned violations in the 8th Binagadi First electoral district, where Gadzhibeyli was a candidate. “The CEC did not acknowledge any violations at the polling stations in this district,” Hajibeyli said. The complaint was 11 pages long, with 21 pages of reports, 16 pages of decisions from the district and CEC, and a DVD containing video and photos documenting alleged fraud.
