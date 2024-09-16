The results of the elections announced by the Central Election Commission are a lack of respect for the people’s voice – M. Mamedzade

Mammad Mammadzade, the head of the Election Monitoring Alliance, stated to Turan that the Central Election Commission’s (CEC) announcement of the parliamentary election results demonstrates a disregard for the people's vote

Mammadzade expressed regret that the CEC approved the overall results without a thorough investigation into complaints. He highlighted that the detection of widespread serious violations undermines trust in the electoral process as a whole and calls for the annulment of the elections. "The announced results are unjust and indicate that not only the country's electoral system is in crisis but also democratic processes as a whole," Mammadzade said. In his view, the Azerbaijani authorities lack the political will to improve the electoral process and implement OSCE recommendations.

"The Azerbaijani government has commitments to the OSCE, which is invited to observe the elections and provides negative assessments that need to be taken into account. The OSCE's preliminary report expressed serious concerns, and the government should have taken steps to address them. However, once again, the OSCE observers' recommendations were ignored. The CEC did not annul the results of the elections, which were accompanied by widespread violations, reflecting a disregard for the people's vote and a violation of the right to fair elections," Mammadzade said.

Meanwhile, former parliamentary candidate for the 70th Neftchala district, Vafa Nagi, intends to challenge the election results in court, citing ineffective investigation of complaints by the district election commission and the CEC. She plans to take the matter to the European Court of Human Rights if her rights are not restored.