The Secretary General of the Council of Europe is concerned about the shootings on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border

The Secretary General of the Council of Europe is concerned about the shootings on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border

Marija Pejčinović Burić, the Secretary General of the Council of Europe, expressed concern about the armed incident on the conditional border between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

"We are concerned about reports of shootings on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. We call on both sides to refrain from using force. Dialogue is the only way to lasting peace," she wrote on her microblog on the social platform “X.”