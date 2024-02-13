The Secretary General of the Council of Europe is concerned about the shootings on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border
Marija Pejčinović Burić, the Secretary General of the Council of Europe, expressed concern about the armed incident on the conditional border between Azerbaijan and Armenia.
"We are concerned about reports of shootings on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. We call on both sides to refrain from using force. Dialogue is the only way to lasting peace," she wrote on her microblog on the social platform “X.”
Politics
-
14 February 2024, 14:15
Mikhail Saakashvili, former President of Georgia, leader of the United National Movement party, congratulated Ilham Aliyev on his election as President of Azerbaijan. The appeal was recorded on “X” (Twitter), Saakashvili was in a prison cell, visible in the background. After congratulating him directly, Saakashvili noted that Aliyev "will go down in history as “Ilham the Victorious.” No one has ever done as much for the history of Azerbaijan as Ilham Aliyev. We are fraternal nations," the ex-president noted.
-
14 February 2024, 13:49
The Azerbaijani State Commission for Prisoners and Missing Persons and Hostages welcomes the statement of a similar structure in Armenia on its readiness to cooperate to clarify the fate of persons missing in hostilities.
-
14 February 2024, 13:04
President-elect of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev today took an oath on the Constitution and the Koran at the inauguration ceremony at the Milli Majlis. "Exercising the powers of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I swear to observe the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, to protect the independence and territorial integrity of the state, to serve the people honourably!" he said.
-
14 February 2024, 13:02
Lawyer Zibeyda Sadigova met with chairman of the Azerbaijan Party of Democracy and Welfare (APDW), economist and scientist Gubad Ibadoglu in Baku pre-trial detention centre on 13 February. This was reported to Turan by the scientist's brother Galib Bayramov.
