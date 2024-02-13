Forecasters predict fog and wind on February 14

On Wednesday, February 14, the weather in Baku and Absheron is expected to be mostly without precipitation, in some places there will be fog at times, the south-westerly wind will change to the north-westerly. The air temperature at night will be +5 +9°, during the day +12 +16°, according to the National Hydrometeorological Service. No precipitation is expected in the regions. However, in the evening, there is sometimes a chance of precipitation in the western regions, and snow is expected in mountainous areas. Forecasters fog sometimes, and a possibility of a moderate north wind.

The air temperature at night will be +4 +8°, during the day +17 +22°. In the mountains, it is expected from 1° frost to +4° at night, +5 +10° during the day.