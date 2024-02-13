Forecasters predict fog and wind on February 14
On Wednesday, February 14, the weather in Baku and Absheron is expected to be mostly without precipitation, in some places there will be fog at times, the south-westerly wind will change to the north-westerly. The air temperature at night will be +5 +9°, during the day +12 +16°, according to the National Hydrometeorological Service. No precipitation is expected in the regions. However, in the evening, there is sometimes a chance of precipitation in the western regions, and snow is expected in mountainous areas. Forecasters fog sometimes, and a possibility of a moderate north wind.
The air temperature at night will be +4 +8°, during the day +17 +22°. In the mountains, it is expected from 1° frost to +4° at night, +5 +10° during the day.
"SİMA İmza" – new generation digital signature, created by AzInTelecom LLC under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, continues to expand its functionality.
A new wave of cooling is moving towards Azerbaijan. From February 15 to the 17th, cold weather with precipitation in the form of snow is expected in the country, forecasters of the Ministry of Ecology reported. During this period, the speed of the north-westerly wind in Baku and Absheron will reach 15-20 meters. On February 16, the wind speed will increase to 23-28 meters per second. On February 16-17, precipitation in the form of sleet and snow is expected in Baku. The air temperature will drop by 5-10 degrees during this period.
A trial has ended in the Baku Serious Crimes Court, the participants of which, with their criminal acts, characterize the mores in the Azerbaijani political beau monde. The trial began on October 1, 2023.
As a result of the landslide that occurred on February 13 at the “Chopler” gold mine in the Ilich district of the Turkish province of Erzincan, nine employees were trapped underground. Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said that a search and rescue operation involving 400 people is taking place in the region.
