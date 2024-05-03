The Supreme Court upheld the verdict of Yunis Safarov

Today, the Supreme Court considered the cassation appeals of Yunis Safarov and others accused of the attempted assassination of the former head of the Executive Power of Ganja, Elmar Veliyev, and police officers. The court did not satisfy the complaints and upheld the verdict without change.

*On July 3, 2018, an attempt was made on the then head of the executive power of the city of Ganja, Elmar Veliyev. A resident of Ganja, Yunis Safarov, wounded him with a pistol, as well as his bodyguard.

On July 10, a protest action was scheduled by residents of the city in front of the Ganja administration building. On the same day, riots broke out in the city, during which two policemen were killed. This was followed by mass arrests of believers and others.

A criminal case has been opened against 70 people in connection with these events. The defendants received from 6 to 18 years in prison. About 10 people were sentenced to probation.

The trial of Yunis Safarov and 11 other defendants began in January 2020. On August 16 of the same year, the court sentenced Safarov to life imprisonment, and the rest of the accused – from 18 to 20 years in prison.