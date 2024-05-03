The Supreme Court upheld the verdict of Yunis Safarov
The Supreme Court upheld the verdict of Yunis Safarov
Today, the Supreme Court considered the cassation appeals of Yunis Safarov and others accused of the attempted assassination of the former head of the Executive Power of Ganja, Elmar Veliyev, and police officers. The court did not satisfy the complaints and upheld the verdict without change.
*On July 3, 2018, an attempt was made on the then head of the executive power of the city of Ganja, Elmar Veliyev. A resident of Ganja, Yunis Safarov, wounded him with a pistol, as well as his bodyguard.
On July 10, a protest action was scheduled by residents of the city in front of the Ganja administration building. On the same day, riots broke out in the city, during which two policemen were killed. This was followed by mass arrests of believers and others.
A criminal case has been opened against 70 people in connection with these events. The defendants received from 6 to 18 years in prison. About 10 people were sentenced to probation.
The trial of Yunis Safarov and 11 other defendants began in January 2020. On August 16 of the same year, the court sentenced Safarov to life imprisonment, and the rest of the accused – from 18 to 20 years in prison.
Politics
-
Since November last year, there has been a suppression of the independent press and civil society in Azerbaijan, which is extremely disturbing and sets Azerbaijan back years, US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mark Libby said in an interview with a group of journalists on Friday. According to him, the United States is taking all possible measures to improve the situation. "We do this openly in meetings with our colleagues. We are doing something openly, something privately, and we will continue this," the ambassador said.
-
Representatives of over 50 international organizations and leading universities in the UK and the world have appealed to the head of the Foreign Policy Department of the United Kingdom, David Cameron, on the case of Azerbaijani economist Gubad Ibadoglu. The message notes that Ibadoglu, who was released under house arrest during his detention, seriously undermined his health and now apparently needs a complex surgical operation, but he is still banned from leaving the country.
-
- 3 May 2024, 16:38
The National Council of Democratic Forces (NCDF) has scheduled a protest rally in Baku for May 19 demanding the release of political prisoners, electoral reform, improvement of the social situation of the population, and the opening of land borders. Earlier, the opposition had already scheduled rallies with these demands for April 21 and May 5. However, the Baku Executive refused to authorize opposition demonstrations.
-
The Biden Administration on Thursday formally accused Russia of using chemical weapons in Ukraine, and pledged further steps to hold Moscow accountable, following a new set of sanctions against the Kremlin, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
Leave a review