Servicemen of the Azerbaijani Air Force and Navy will take part in the exercises "Anatolian Phoenix – 2024"

The servicemen and aircraft of the Azerbaijani Army have left for Turkey, where they will take part in the international search and rescue exercises "Anatolian Phoenix - 2024" in Konya. Military personnel of the Air Force and Naval Forces will represent Azerbaijan at the exercises with the participation of military personnel of various countries, the country's Defense Ministry reported.

Two “Su-25” attack aircraft of the Azerbaijani Air Force will also take part in the military exercises, which will last until May 17.