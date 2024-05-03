Press Freedom Day:  Biden Calls For Immediate And Unconditional Release Of All Journalists

The U.S. President Joe Biden Friday morning issued a statement on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day, calling for the "immediate and unconditional" release of all journalists who have been put behind bars for simply doing their jobs, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.

"In the coming weeks, I will be taking executive action in response to the global crackdown on press freedom, as exemplified by the wrongful detention of journalists around the world. I will declare this crackdown on press freedom a grave threat to national security and will authorize measures, including sanctions and visa bans, against those who take abusive actions to silence the press," Biden noted.

He went on to add that journalism "should not be a crime anywhere on Earth" and that free press is an essential pillar of democracy, and the women and men worldwide who uphold it do vital work.

"Journalists go to great lengths to expose corruption, document wars and other urgent world events, bring to light threats to public safety, and bring citizens the information they need to participate fully in their societies. Some journalists have given their lives to this work. Others have suffered grievous injuries or lost their freedom," Biden noted.

2023 was one of the deadliest years for journalists in recent memory, according to Biden. And over 300 journalists were imprisoned around the world last year – the highest number in decades. In Russia, Biden noted, American journalists Evan Gershkovich and Alsu Kurmasheva have been imprisoned in connection with their work for the Wall Street Journal and for RFERL.

"And we call for the protection of journalists everywhere, including during military operations. My Administration will continue to support free and independent media worldwide," he went on to pledge.

"We have brought together a coalition of countries to counter the proliferation and misuse of commercial spyware, which is often used to monitor journalists worldwide. And we’re taking action to combat crimes against journalists, strengthen security for independent media outlets, and provide legal support for investigative journalists around the world," he noted.