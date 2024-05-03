Overchuk and Mustafayev discussed "issues of strengthening Russian-Azerbaijani relations"

A meeting of the Deputy Prime Ministers of the governments of the Russian Federation and Azerbaijan, Alexey Overchuk and Shahin Mustafayev, took place in Moscow. "The talks discussed topical issues of bilateral trade and economic cooperation, which are on the agenda of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Azerbaijan," the message on the website of the Government of the Russian Federation reads.

The parties paid special attention to the development of cooperation in the trade and economic sphere, industry, energy, transport, agriculture, finance, healthcare, culture, science, interregional cooperation, education and tourism.

The Co-chairs of the intergovernmental commission confirmed their readiness to continue a constructive dialogue aimed at strengthening Russian-Azerbaijani relations in all areas of cooperation. It should be noted that the message does not say anything about discussing issues related to the opening of transport communications between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and in particular the Zangezur corridor.

Earlier, these issues were discussed within the framework of a trilateral working group with the participation of Overchuk, Mustafayev and Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Grigoryan.

However, meetings in this format have not been held recently.