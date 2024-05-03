Overchuk and Mustafayev discussed "issues of strengthening Russian-Azerbaijani relations"
A meeting of the Deputy Prime Ministers of the governments of the Russian Federation and Azerbaijan, Alexey Overchuk and Shahin Mustafayev, took place in Moscow. "The talks discussed topical issues of bilateral trade and economic cooperation, which are on the agenda of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Azerbaijan," the message on the website of the Government of the Russian Federation reads.
The parties paid special attention to the development of cooperation in the trade and economic sphere, industry, energy, transport, agriculture, finance, healthcare, culture, science, interregional cooperation, education and tourism.
The Co-chairs of the intergovernmental commission confirmed their readiness to continue a constructive dialogue aimed at strengthening Russian-Azerbaijani relations in all areas of cooperation. It should be noted that the message does not say anything about discussing issues related to the opening of transport communications between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and in particular the Zangezur corridor.
Earlier, these issues were discussed within the framework of a trilateral working group with the participation of Overchuk, Mustafayev and Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Grigoryan.
However, meetings in this format have not been held recently.
Since November last year, there has been a suppression of the independent press and civil society in Azerbaijan, which is extremely disturbing and sets Azerbaijan back years, US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mark Libby said in an interview with a group of journalists on Friday. According to him, the United States is taking all possible measures to improve the situation. "We do this openly in meetings with our colleagues. We are doing something openly, something privately, and we will continue this," the ambassador said.
Representatives of over 50 international organizations and leading universities in the UK and the world have appealed to the head of the Foreign Policy Department of the United Kingdom, David Cameron, on the case of Azerbaijani economist Gubad Ibadoglu. The message notes that Ibadoglu, who was released under house arrest during his detention, seriously undermined his health and now apparently needs a complex surgical operation, but he is still banned from leaving the country.
3 May 2024
The National Council of Democratic Forces (NCDF) has scheduled a protest rally in Baku for May 19 demanding the release of political prisoners, electoral reform, improvement of the social situation of the population, and the opening of land borders. Earlier, the opposition had already scheduled rallies with these demands for April 21 and May 5. However, the Baku Executive refused to authorize opposition demonstrations.
The Biden Administration on Thursday formally accused Russia of using chemical weapons in Ukraine, and pledged further steps to hold Moscow accountable, following a new set of sanctions against the Kremlin, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
