Rain is expected on Saturday

On Saturday, May 4, partly cloudy weather is expected in Baku and on the Absheron Peninsula, sometimes cloudy. In some places, short-term precipitation is possible at night, and a moderate north wind will prevail. The air temperature at night will be +11 +14°, during the day +18 +23°, according to the National Hydrometeorology Service under the Ministry of Ecology.

Rains are sometimes expected in some regions of Azerbaijan on Saturday. Precipitation will be intense in some places, thunderstorms and hail are possible, and sleet in high-altitude areas. In some places, the occasionally increasing westerly wind will prevail.

The air temperature will be +11 +15° at night, +16 +21° in the daytime, +4 +8° is expected in the mountains at night, +8 +13° in the afternoon.