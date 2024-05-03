Rain is expected on Saturday
On Saturday, May 4, partly cloudy weather is expected in Baku and on the Absheron Peninsula, sometimes cloudy. In some places, short-term precipitation is possible at night, and a moderate north wind will prevail. The air temperature at night will be +11 +14°, during the day +18 +23°, according to the National Hydrometeorology Service under the Ministry of Ecology.
Rains are sometimes expected in some regions of Azerbaijan on Saturday. Precipitation will be intense in some places, thunderstorms and hail are possible, and sleet in high-altitude areas. In some places, the occasionally increasing westerly wind will prevail.
The air temperature will be +11 +15° at night, +16 +21° in the daytime, +4 +8° is expected in the mountains at night, +8 +13° in the afternoon.
Bakcell unveiled its innovative store on Fountain Square following the launch of its new brand identity. Bakcell's artificial intelligence-powered humanoid robot Ardi took part in the opening of the store on May 3.
Registration continues for the M360 Eurasia 2024, hosted by Azercell Preparations for the GSMA M360 Eurasia conference are on track, with an impressive lineup of international and regional speakers. The event, scheduled for May 15–16 in Baku, is supported by the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan and host sponsor “Azercell Telecom” LLC.
During operational activities, employees of the drug control department of the Interior Ministry detained Sadig Alekperov, a resident of the Neftechala region.
The anti-corruption department of the General Prosecutor's Office initiated a criminal case against Vidadi Huseynov, Makhabbat Abdullayev and other employees of Ganja city hospital.
