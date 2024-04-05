The term of arrest of a Frenchman accused of espionage has been extended

We consider the high-level Armenia-US-EU format meeting held in Brussels on April 5, 2024 as yet another attempt by the collective West to embroil the South Caucasus into geopolitical confrontation. Irresponsible and destructive interference of extra-regional forces in the affairs of the South Caucasus, and the desire to drive a wedge between the countries of the region and their neighbours can have devastating consequences for stability, security and economic development in the region, and provoke the emergence of new dividing lines, as well as uncontrolled growth of tensions.