The term of arrest of a Frenchman accused of espionage has been extended
The Sabail court in Baku extended for another 4 months the term of arrest of French citizen Martin Ryan, accused of espionage. The CEO of the private company Mercorama LC, registered in Azerbaijan, was arrested on December 4, 2023. He categorically denied the charges against him. The defense appealed the decision on Ryan's pre-trial detention, but the appeals court rejected the complaint.
- 6 April 2024, 10:16
We consider the high-level Armenia-US-EU format meeting held in Brussels on April 5, 2024 as yet another attempt by the collective West to embroil the South Caucasus into geopolitical confrontation. Irresponsible and destructive interference of extra-regional forces in the affairs of the South Caucasus, and the desire to drive a wedge between the countries of the region and their neighbours can have devastating consequences for stability, security and economic development in the region, and provoke the emergence of new dividing lines, as well as uncontrolled growth of tensions.
- 6 April 2024, 10:12
The Baku branch of the National Bank of Iran has released financial indicators for the first quarter of 2024. In January-March, the credit institution made a profit of 2.5 million manats, by 4 times more than in the same period last year.
The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported on the shelling of Azerbaijani positions by the Armenian Armed Forces on the evening of April 5. On April 5, from 21:55 to 23:20, units of the Armenian armed forces intermittently shelled positions of the Azerbaijani Army from various caliber small arms located in the direction of the settlements of Alibeyli in Tovuz region, Khoshbulag in Dashkesan region, Yellidja, Zaylik in Kelbajar region and Chagazur in Lachin region, the press release of the ministry. In total, over the past day, units of the Azerbaijani Army located in various directions have been shelled a total of 30 times, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry emphasizes.
- 5 April 2024, 19:50
