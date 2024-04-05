Bakhtiar Hajiyev called his trial a "political process"

On April 5, the Baku Serious Crimes Court held a regular hearing on the case of public activist Bakhtiyar Hajiyev. According to human rights activist Zafar Ahmedov, Hajiyev's testimony continued at the meeting. The activist denied the charges against him. He also protested that the judge did not allow him to express his position freely.

"This is a political, not a legal process, and therefore I will talk about political issues," Hajiyev said. He noted that in 2015 he was going to stay and work in the Czech Republic, but he was contacted by the presidential administration "on behalf of Ilham Aliyev and asked to return" to help in the field of youth policy. Hajiyev said that it was his "mistake" to return to the country.

Once again, the judge interrupted him when Hajiyev touched on a recent phone call from US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken to Ilham Aliyev. The judge also did not allow Hajiyev to sit next to his lawyers at the hearing. The next hearing in this case is scheduled for April 18.

* Bakhtiar Hajiyev was detained on December 9, 2022 on charges of hooliganism under Articles 221 and 289 (contempt of court) of the Criminal Code. In July of the same year, he was charged under Articles 192 (illegal entrepreneurship), 193-1 (legalization of proceeds from crime) and 206 (smuggling) of the Criminal Code.

On November 7, 2023, Hajiyev was charged under Article 213.1 of the Criminal Code (tax evasion).

All the charges are fabricated. Bakhtiar Hajiyev is convinced that the reason for the arrest and charges is the criticism of the authorities. Human rights activists recognized him as a political prisoner. International organizations have repeatedly called for his release.