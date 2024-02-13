The term of the stay of Russian Peacemakers in Karabakh expires in 2025 – Ministry of Foreign Affairs

The term of stay of the Russian peacekeeping contingent (RPC) in Karabakh expires in 2025, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokesman Ayhan Hajizade, commenting on the statements of Russian Ambassador to Baku Mikhail Evdokimov in an interview with “Izvestia” newspaper that the parties are currently agreeing on the timing of the next round of negotiations on the RPC. He stressed that in accordance with the trilateral statement of the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia and the Russian Federation dated November 10, 2020, the stay of Russian peacekeepers ends in 2025.

"After the Azerbaijani side conducted an anti-terrorist operation in the region last year, there was a need to hold regular meetings and discussions on the daily activities of the peacekeeping contingent, meeting its various needs," Hajizade further said.

At the same time, considering the extensive mining activities carried out by the Armenian Armed Forces in the peacekeeping zone over the past three years and the presence of unexploded military shells on the territory and the need to eliminate these threats, there was a need for joint consultations to eliminate these threats, Hajizade concluded.