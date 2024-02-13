The term of the stay of Russian Peacemakers in Karabakh expires in 2025 – Ministry of Foreign Affairs
The term of stay of the Russian peacekeeping contingent (RPC) in Karabakh expires in 2025, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokesman Ayhan Hajizade, commenting on the statements of Russian Ambassador to Baku Mikhail Evdokimov in an interview with “Izvestia” newspaper that the parties are currently agreeing on the timing of the next round of negotiations on the RPC. He stressed that in accordance with the trilateral statement of the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia and the Russian Federation dated November 10, 2020, the stay of Russian peacekeepers ends in 2025.
"After the Azerbaijani side conducted an anti-terrorist operation in the region last year, there was a need to hold regular meetings and discussions on the daily activities of the peacekeeping contingent, meeting its various needs," Hajizade further said.
At the same time, considering the extensive mining activities carried out by the Armenian Armed Forces in the peacekeeping zone over the past three years and the presence of unexploded military shells on the territory and the need to eliminate these threats, there was a need for joint consultations to eliminate these threats, Hajizade concluded.
Mikhail Saakashvili, former President of Georgia, leader of the United National Movement party, congratulated Ilham Aliyev on his election as President of Azerbaijan. The appeal was recorded on “X” (Twitter), Saakashvili was in a prison cell, visible in the background. After congratulating him directly, Saakashvili noted that Aliyev "will go down in history as “Ilham the Victorious.” No one has ever done as much for the history of Azerbaijan as Ilham Aliyev. We are fraternal nations," the ex-president noted.
14 February 2024, 13:49
The Azerbaijani State Commission for Prisoners and Missing Persons and Hostages welcomes the statement of a similar structure in Armenia on its readiness to cooperate to clarify the fate of persons missing in hostilities.
14 February 2024, 13:04
President-elect of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev today took an oath on the Constitution and the Koran at the inauguration ceremony at the Milli Majlis. "Exercising the powers of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I swear to observe the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, to protect the independence and territorial integrity of the state, to serve the people honourably!" he said.
14 February 2024, 13:02
Lawyer Zibeyda Sadigova met with chairman of the Azerbaijan Party of Democracy and Welfare (APDW), economist and scientist Gubad Ibadoglu in Baku pre-trial detention centre on 13 February. This was reported to Turan by the scientist's brother Galib Bayramov.
