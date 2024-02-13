Yerevan and Baku exchange accusations
Yerevan and Baku exchange accusations
In its statement on February 13, the Armenian Foreign Ministry accused Azerbaijan of escalation on the border near the village of Nerkin Andes. Yerevan noted that it was ready to investigate the report about the injury of the Azerbaijani military by a shot from the Armenian side. "Despite this, Baku has taken aggressive actions, showing that it is looking for reasons for border escalation," the statement of the Armenian Foreign Ministry , which accused Baku of trying to disrupt peace talks.
In response, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry rejected Yerevan's claims that the measures of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces against the provocation of the Armenian side were a pretext for escalation. "This measure was purely a retaliatory measure."
Azerbaijan is committed to the peace process and calls on the Armenian side to refrain from military escalation, which could jeopardize efforts in this direction, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a comment.
It should be recalled that on February 12, an Azerbaijani border guard was wounded by a shot from the Armenian side. Early in the morning, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces conducted a retaliatory operation. As a result, four Armenian soldiers were killed and one was wounded.
13 February 2024
