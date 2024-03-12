    • flag_AZ
Last update

(15 minutes ago)
The trial in the case of a trade union activist

The trial  in the case of a trade union activist

The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

The trial  in the case of a trade union activist

Today's  trial in the Baku Court of Serious Crimes in the case of the head of the independent confederation of trade unions "Working Platform" Afiyaddin Mammadov,  rejected his challenge to the composition of the court.  The recusal was announced at the previous trial on February 20 after the court rejected a request for journalists to videotape the trial.

Further, the indictment was announced at the trial, according to which Mammadov caused serious bodily injuries to citizen Huseyn Safarova. Mammadov denied the charges, linking them to his public and professional activities. The next court session is scheduled for April 9. Mammadov's testimony will be heard at it.

*Mammadov was detained on September 20 near his home after being attacked by an unknown person. However, Mammadov was also accused of stabbing the attacker (Article 221.3 - hooliganism committed with a weapon) and 126.1 (intentional infliction of serious harm to health) of the Criminal Code.

Later, the charges were tightened – according to Articles 126.2.4 (intentional infliction of serious harm to health in a generally dangerous manner) and 228.4 (illegal arms trafficking).  He faces up to 11 years in prison. Human rights activists recognized Mammadov as a political prisoner.

