The “III Republic” Platform condemned the latest arrests of journalists and activists

The arrests of “Toplum TV” employees and members of the “III Republic” Platform on far-fetched smuggling charges are aimed at completely dismantling the resistance of civil society in Azerbaijan, the statement of the “III Republic” Platform.

The basis for the charges was the "discovery" of foreign currency in the apartments of the arrested. There is no doubt that the money was planted by the police themselves. On the other hand, the storage of foreign currency cannot be the basis for accusations of "smuggling".

It is obvious that what is happening is aimed at completely dismantling the resistance of civil society in Azerbaijan," the statement says. The seizure of “Toplum TV's” Youtube and Instagram accounts after arrests and searches and the removal of video materials on them proves that the reason for the repression is not "smuggling" at all.

The “III Republic” Platform considers the latest wave of repression not accidental. The emergence of a new opposition structure with progressive goals has raised hopes in society. "However, this contradicts the goals of the regime," the statement said. Journalism and political activity are not a crime, freedom of speech, association, and expression are enshrined in the Constitution of Azerbaijan and international conventions

The Platform called on society not to remain indifferent to its fate, and the international community is called upon to express its reaction to the lawlessness and suppression of human rights in Azerbaijan.

On March 6, 9 activists and journalists were detained and accused of smuggling foreign currency. Seven people, including members of the “III Republic” Platform, Akif Gurbanov and Ruslan Izzetli, were arrested for 4 months. Two more people were placed under police supervision.