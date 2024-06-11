The trial in the case of Tofig Yagublu
On June 14, the trial in the case of Tofig Yagublu, a member of the coordination center of the National Council of Democratic Forces and the Musavat Party, begins. A preparatory hearing on his case is scheduled for Friday at the Baku Serious Crimes Court, chaired by Elnur Nurev, the politician's daughter Nigar Khazi said. According to her, Yagublu invites the head of the Azerbaijani delegation to PACE, Samad Seyidov, to the court, who declares that "there are no political prisoners in Azerbaijan."
"The father invites Samad Seyidov to a staged trial and is personally ready to show him what a political prisoner can be like," Khazi said.
*Tofig Yagublu, a member of the coordination center of the National Council of Democratic Forces and the Musavat Party, was arrested on December 14 on charges of fraud and illegal document production. Local and international human rights organizations have recognized him as a political prisoner.
Tactical exercises of Azerbaijani Armed Forces units deployed in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic will be held on June 12.
On June 10, Aygun, the wife of political prisoner Agyl Humbatov, announced that she would hold a protest rally on June 11 if the administration of the Prison N2 did not clarify the fate of her husband. In the evening of the same day, the activist called home for the first time in 15 days, Aygun Humbatova told Turan agency.
Today, the director of the online publication Ulvi Hasanli was subjected to violence when he was taken out of court back to the pre-trial detention center, his relatives told Turan. According to them, Hasanli's hands were handcuffed from behind. At the same time, the guards lifted his arms up and bent his head down. When Hasanli protested, force was used against him. Hasanli's relatives said this was the second case of such treatment. The prison service could not be reached for comment.
On June 11, during his visit to Germany, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Ceyhun Bayramov met with his German counterpart Annalena Berbock. The parties discussed issues of cooperation within the framework of the COP29 climate conference. Bayramov spoke about the current situation and realities in the region in the post-conflict period, the process of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and also drew attention to existing problems and opportunities within the framework of the peace process. In this context, it was noted that the continuing claims to the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan in the Armenian Constitution are an obstacle to signing a peace agreement," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
