On June 14, the trial in the case of Tofig Yagublu, a member of the coordination center of the National Council of Democratic Forces and the Musavat Party, begins. A preparatory hearing on his case is scheduled for Friday at the Baku Serious Crimes Court, chaired by Elnur Nurev, the politician's daughter Nigar Khazi said. According to her, Yagublu invites the head of the Azerbaijani delegation to PACE, Samad Seyidov, to the court, who declares that "there are no political prisoners in Azerbaijan."

"The father invites Samad Seyidov to a staged trial and is personally ready to show him what a political prisoner can be like," Khazi said.

*Tofig Yagublu, a member of the coordination center of the National Council of Democratic Forces and the Musavat Party, was arrested on December 14 on charges of fraud and illegal document production. Local and international human rights organizations have recognized him as a political prisoner.