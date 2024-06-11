Family of Azerbaijani Political Prisoner Dr. Gubad Ibadoglu Urges UN Action at Bonn Climate Meetings
Family of Azerbaijani Political Prisoner Dr. Gubad Ibadoglu Urges UN Action at Bonn Climate Meetings
The family of Dr. Gubad Ibadoglu, an Azerbaijani political prisoner, has called on the United Nations to intervene during the international climate talks in Bonn, which are a precursor to the COP29 summit. Campaigners are drawing attention to the mistreatment of the well-known economist, who has been a vocal critic of Azerbaijan's fossil fuel industry.
Dr. Ibadoglu, a senior researcher at the London School of Economics, was arrested last summer while in Azerbaijan on what are widely regarded as false charges. He remains under house arrest in Baku, facing severe health issues and lacking adequate medical care.
Jala Bayramova, Dr. Ibadoglu's daughter, attended the Bonn meetings and expressed her outrage: "It is disgusting to see that during the period when my father and many other political prisoners are imprisoned by the Aliyev dictatorship, Azerbaijan is praised as a climate leader in the Bonn negotiations. My father is being punished for his activism and his research into oil and gas revenues, environmental impacts, and corruption. He needs urgent heart surgery and is being deprived of medical care even under house arrest. The UN must put pressure on the Azerbaijani regime to liberate my father and preserve the legitimacy of the international climate process.”
During the talks, Global Witness projected images of Dr. Ibadoglu in front of representatives and on prominent buildings at the Bonn conference, urging the Azerbaijani government to release him.
Global Witness also filed an official complaint against Azerbaijan's Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, Mukhtar Babayev, who is the President of COP29. The complaint alleges that Babayev is violating the UN Climate Agreement by representing a regime that continues to detain Dr. Ibadoglu.
Dr. Ibadoglu's arrest followed his publication of articles criticizing Azerbaijan's oil and gas policies and his involvement in creating a charitable foundation aimed at returning stolen state wealth to the Azerbaijani people. He faces up to 17 years in prison.
While imprisoned, Dr. Ibadoglu has been denied essential medical assistance, which is critical given his diabetes and high blood pressure. His health continues to deteriorate. Since being placed under house arrest in April, the Azerbaijani authorities have continued to restrict his access to necessary medical care.
Dr. Ibadoglu's family, along with a coalition of civil society groups, is calling for his immediate and unconditional release, as well as the release of other political prisoners in Azerbaijan.
Major foreign investors in Azerbaijan's fossil fuel sector include BP and TotalEnergies, which recently inaugurated a new gas field in the Caspian Sea. In April, Ibad Bayramov, Dr. Ibadoglu's son, wrote letters to both companies urging them to advocate for his father's release. However, there has been no response from the companies to date.
Politics
-
- 11 June 2024, 20:42
Tactical exercises of Azerbaijani Armed Forces units deployed in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic will be held on June 12.
-
- 11 June 2024, 17:36
On June 10, Aygun, the wife of political prisoner Agyl Humbatov, announced that she would hold a protest rally on June 11 if the administration of the Prison N2 did not clarify the fate of her husband. In the evening of the same day, the activist called home for the first time in 15 days, Aygun Humbatova told Turan agency.
-
- 11 June 2024, 17:34
Today, the director of the online publication Ulvi Hasanli was subjected to violence when he was taken out of court back to the pre-trial detention center, his relatives told Turan. According to them, Hasanli's hands were handcuffed from behind. At the same time, the guards lifted his arms up and bent his head down. When Hasanli protested, force was used against him. Hasanli's relatives said this was the second case of such treatment. The prison service could not be reached for comment.
-
- 11 June 2024, 16:30
On June 11, during his visit to Germany, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Ceyhun Bayramov met with his German counterpart Annalena Berbock. The parties discussed issues of cooperation within the framework of the COP29 climate conference. Bayramov spoke about the current situation and realities in the region in the post-conflict period, the process of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and also drew attention to existing problems and opportunities within the framework of the peace process. In this context, it was noted that the continuing claims to the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan in the Armenian Constitution are an obstacle to signing a peace agreement," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
Leave a review