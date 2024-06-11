  • contact.az Contact
  • Baku
  • Partly cloudy26.30 C
  • Wednesday, 12 June 2024
    • flag_AZ
    • flag_RU

Last update

(3 hours ago)
Precipitation is expected

Precipitation is expected

A- A A+
AZ RU
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

Precipitation is expected

On the night of June 11-12, rains with thunderstorms are expected in Baku and Absheron, sometimes intense. There is a chance of  precipitation in the regions of the country; and intense  rain is expected in mountainous and foothill areas. The water level in the rivers is expected to rise, which will cause mudslides in the mountains.

The air temperature in the capital on the 12th will be +28+32 degrees in the afternoon. The wind is north-westerly. In the low-lying areas of the country, the daytime air temperature will be +29 +34 degrees.  It will be +15+20 degrees in the mountains.

 

Leave a review

Social

  • Marriage legislation  in Azerbaijan will be tightened Social
    • 11 June 2024, 15:43

    Marriage legislation  in Azerbaijan will be tightened

    Amendments to the Family Code of Azerbaijan, which involve some restrictions, were discussed during a meeting of the parliamentary Committee on Family, Women and Children Affairs. In particular, it is proposed to ban marriages between blood relatives due to the risk of genetic diseases.

    Read more
  • Caucasus Muslim Board issues fatwa due to Gurban Bayram Social
    • 11 June 2024, 13:26

    Caucasus Muslim Board issues fatwa due to Gurban Bayram

    In its fatwa on the occasion of the upcoming Gurban Bayram, the Council of the Kazis of the Caucasus Muslim Board made a number of reminders and recommendations regarding sacrificial animals.

    Read more
  • Bakcell-supported Google AI Hackathon Held in Baku Social
    • 10 June 2024, 17:39

    Bakcell-supported Google AI Hackathon Held in Baku

    First time in Azerbaijan, the Google AI Hackathon event was organized by Tech Academy and officially sponsored by Bakcell. This innovation and AI event was hosted by the Innovation and Digital Development Agency and brought together creative minds, AI enthusiasts, developers, and programmers. Over two days, 20 teams competed in the hackathon, trying to find innovative solutions using Google’s sensational AI platform, Gemini.

    Read more
  • Lecture on the tombstones in Azerbaijan Social
    • 10 June 2024, 16:49

    Lecture on the tombstones in Azerbaijan

    Last Saturday, the National Museum of Art hosted a lecture by researchers of the Institute of Archaeology and Anthropology of ANAS Rustam Huseynov and Mehdi Ali: "Artistic features of the tombstones of Azerbaijan. Traditions and modernity."  The audience was informed about the peculiarities of the decoration and epigraphy of tombstones, about the process of the emergence of this tradition of degradation.  Special attention was paid to the runic monuments on the territory of Azerbaijan, their features, location, current state and influence on the style of subsequent eras.

    Read more

Follow us on social networks

News Line