Precipitation is expected

On the night of June 11-12, rains with thunderstorms are expected in Baku and Absheron, sometimes intense. There is a chance of precipitation in the regions of the country; and intense rain is expected in mountainous and foothill areas. The water level in the rivers is expected to rise, which will cause mudslides in the mountains.

The air temperature in the capital on the 12th will be +28+32 degrees in the afternoon. The wind is north-westerly. In the low-lying areas of the country, the daytime air temperature will be +29 +34 degrees. It will be +15+20 degrees in the mountains.