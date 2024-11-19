The UN Secretary General called on the G20 to accelerate the transition to renewable energy

Countries around the world must reduce emissions by 9% annually throughout this decade to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, UN Secretary-General António Guterres stated on November 19 at the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro.

To achieve this, he called for an accelerated and fair transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources, which are becoming increasingly affordable in almost every region.

According to the UN chief, Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) are crucial for steering the world onto the right path.

"As the President of Brazil (which will host COP30 in 2025) pointed out, G20 countries account for 80% of global emissions. Last week, Brazil and the United Kingdom announced new NDCs. Every country in the world must align its NDCs with the 1.5-degree target—setting clear and absolute emissions reduction goals for 2030 and 2035. Let me remind you that by 2030, countries need to aim for tripling renewable energy capacities, doubling energy efficiency, and ending deforestation.

All of this must be achieved in line with the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities," Guterres emphasized.

President Lula announced that, in partnership with Brazil and UNESCO, the United Nations is launching a Global Initiative to ensure the integrity of climate change information.

"We will collaborate with researchers and partners to strengthen efforts to combat climate misinformation," he added.

"In connection with COP29, I urge G20 countries to instruct your ministers and negotiators to agree on a new ambitious climate finance goal this year. Failure is not an option. It could jeopardize the ambition of preparing new NDCs, potentially leading to catastrophic consequences as irreversible climate changes loom," the UN Secretary-General warned.

He noted that failing to secure these measures would hinder the successful hosting of COP30 in Brazil in 2025.

"The new financial goal must address the needs of developing countries, starting with a significant increase in concessional public financing. I welcome the recent statement by multilateral development banks in this regard. I am confident that the success of COP29 largely rests in your hands. I appeal to the sense of responsibility of all countries at this table to help ensure the success of COP29," Guterres said in his address to the G20 nations.