On the night of November 19, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) reportedly struck a military facility in Russia's Bryansk region, allegedly using American-made ATACMS missiles. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, responding to journalists' questions during a press conference with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, refrained from confirming the use of ATACMS. However, he highlighted Ukraine's possession of "long-range capabilities," including its own drones and Neptune missiles.

Earlier, the publication "RBC-Ukraine," citing a defense source, reported that the AFU used American long-range missiles to target sites in Russia. Yuriy Butusov, editor-in-chief of "Censor.net," also mentioned this information. However, the AFU General Staff did not confirm the reports, stating they did not have data on ATACMS strikes on Russian territory.

Russia's Ministry of Defense claimed that on the night of November 19, the AFU launched six ATACMS missiles at a facility in the Bryansk region. According to the ministry, five missiles were intercepted, while one was damaged. Its fragments fell on the technical area of a military site, causing a fire that was quickly extinguished. No casualties or significant damage were reported.

On November 17, The New York Times reported that U.S. President Joe Biden authorized Ukraine to conduct strikes on Russian territory using ATACMS missiles. On November 18, U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller neither confirmed nor denied the report.

The Kremlin stated that if the U.S. indeed made such a decision, the conflict would escalate into "a new phase of tension." Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov described the strikes in the Bryansk region with ATACMS missiles as a sign that the West is seeking escalation. However, he noted that he could not confirm the media reports, citing the lack of official statements from the U.S. government.