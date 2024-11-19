Kyiv Launches First Strike with Western Missiles on Russian Territory
On the night of November 19, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) reportedly struck a military facility in Russia's Bryansk region, allegedly using American-made ATACMS missiles. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, responding to journalists' questions during a press conference with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, refrained from confirming the use of ATACMS. However, he highlighted Ukraine's possession of "long-range capabilities," including its own drones and Neptune missiles.
Earlier, the publication "RBC-Ukraine," citing a defense source, reported that the AFU used American long-range missiles to target sites in Russia. Yuriy Butusov, editor-in-chief of "Censor.net," also mentioned this information. However, the AFU General Staff did not confirm the reports, stating they did not have data on ATACMS strikes on Russian territory.
Russia's Ministry of Defense claimed that on the night of November 19, the AFU launched six ATACMS missiles at a facility in the Bryansk region. According to the ministry, five missiles were intercepted, while one was damaged. Its fragments fell on the technical area of a military site, causing a fire that was quickly extinguished. No casualties or significant damage were reported.
On November 17, The New York Times reported that U.S. President Joe Biden authorized Ukraine to conduct strikes on Russian territory using ATACMS missiles. On November 18, U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller neither confirmed nor denied the report.
The Kremlin stated that if the U.S. indeed made such a decision, the conflict would escalate into "a new phase of tension." Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov described the strikes in the Bryansk region with ATACMS missiles as a sign that the West is seeking escalation. However, he noted that he could not confirm the media reports, citing the lack of official statements from the U.S. government.
In World
-
- 19 November 2024, 22:20
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree approving a new nuclear doctrine, emphasizing nuclear weapons as a last-resort measure to protect the country’s sovereignty. The move reflects Moscow’s response to evolving global military threats and rising tensions with Western powers.
-
- 19 November 2024, 12:52
A top Ukrainian diplomat warned against any appeasement of Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying that the latest deadly attacks on Ukraine showed he had no desire for peace, and asked allies for further help.
-
This year marks a pivotal moment as the year of the triple COPs, in which the conferences of the Parties under the three Rio Conventions — on biological diversity, climate change, and desertification — are taking place in consecutive months. While the CBD COP 16 in Colombia is behind us, the world is preparing for the UNFCCC COP 29 in Azerbaijan in November and the UNCCD COP 16 in Saudi Arabia in December.
-
- 19 November 2024, 11:17
Joe Biden is poised to allow Ukraine to fire Storm Shadow missiles inside Russia for the first time.
Leave a review