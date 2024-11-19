Putin Approves New Nuclear Doctrine Amid Rising Global Tensions

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree approving a new nuclear doctrine, emphasizing nuclear weapons as a last-resort measure to protect the country’s sovereignty. The move reflects Moscow’s response to evolving global military threats and rising tensions with Western powers.

The doctrine introduces updated criteria under which the use of nuclear weapons is considered possible, including aggression from non-nuclear states supported by nuclear-armed allies. Such acts would be treated as joint attacks against Russia, potentially triggering a nuclear response. Additionally, conventional attacks posing a critical threat to Russia's sovereignty could justify nuclear action.

Key Innovations and Focus Areas

For the first time, the doctrine explicitly prioritizes the protection of Belarus, a member of the Union State. Any aggression against Belarus is deemed an attack on Russia, warranting possible nuclear retaliation.

The document outlines several military threats requiring nuclear deterrence, such as the deployment of anti-missile and anti-satellite systems, the stationing of nuclear weapons in non-nuclear states, and the buildup of military forces near Russia's borders.

In a significant shift, the doctrine identifies “potential enemies,” including nations and military alliances perceiving Russia as a threat or those with substantial military capabilities.

Principles of Nuclear Deterrence

Russia's nuclear deterrence strategy is built on six principles:

Continuity - Sustained measures to maintain deterrence capabilities. Adaptability - Flexibility to address evolving threats. Uncertainty - Creating ambiguity for adversaries about the scope and timing of potential nuclear actions. Centralized Management - Unified command over nuclear operations. Rationality - Efficient use and maintenance of nuclear forces. Constant Readiness - Ensuring nuclear forces remain combat-ready.

The doctrine highlights specific scenarios that could activate nuclear response plans. These include the confirmed launch of ballistic missiles targeting Russia or its allies, the use of weapons of mass destruction against Russian territories, attacks on critical state or military infrastructure, and mass deployment of aerospace weapons near Russia’s borders.

Presidential Authority and Global Implications

As per the doctrine, the final decision to deploy nuclear weapons lies with the President of the Russian Federation. Putin retains the discretion to inform other states or international bodies about Russia’s nuclear readiness or any active deployment of its arsenal.

Western analysts have expressed concern that the updated doctrine could escalate tensions with NATO and neighboring states, particularly with the explicit linkage between Belarus’s security and Russia’s nuclear policy. Meanwhile, Moscow asserts that the revisions are necessary to safeguard its sovereignty and strategic interests in a rapidly changing global security environment.

The decree underscores Moscow’s broader narrative of facing existential threats from Western nations and their allies, a theme central to Russia’s military and diplomatic strategies in recent years.