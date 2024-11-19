Ukraine's ecology minister: Russia's damage to Ukraine's ecology is $32bn

"The war has destroyed more than 3 million hectares of forest in Ukraine. We have forest fires every day, our water and land resources are polluted". This was stated by the Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine Svetlana Hrynchuk at a press conference in the Ukrainian pavilion of the COP29 climate convention conference in Baku on 19 November.

"If we want to achieve the global climate goal, we need to solve the situation in Ukraine," she said. Russia's war has emitted 180 million tonnes of carbon dioxide.

"The price of damage caused to nature in Ukraine alone is $32 billion," she said.

Svetlana Hrynchuk expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan for its support in demining Ukrainian territories and restoring energy infrastructure.

"The territory of 139 thousand square kilometres of Ukraine is contaminated with mines and unexploded ordnance. It will take decades to clean up these territories," the minister said.