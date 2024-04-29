The US Embassy is concerned about the detention of Anar Mammadli

The US Embassy in Azerbaijan expressed concern over the detention of the head of the Center for Election Monitoring and Democracy Training, Anar Mammadli.

“We are deeply troubled by the continuing arrests of members of Azerbaijani civil society – most recently, Anar Mammadli.

We urge the Azerbaijani government to immediately release all individuals who are unjustly detained.

We continue to urge the Azerbaijani government to respect the human rights and fundamental freedoms of all, including those exercising freedom of expression»,- the spokesperson of the embassy said in response to a question from the Azerbaijani servive of the Voice of America.

The head of the Center for Military Affairs, Anar Mammadli, was detained on the afternoon of April 29 in the Abzas Media case.

