The US Embassy is concerned about the detention of Anar Mammadli
The US Embassy in Azerbaijan expressed concern over the detention of the head of the Center for Election Monitoring and Democracy Training, Anar Mammadli.
“We are deeply troubled by the continuing arrests of members of Azerbaijani civil society – most recently, Anar Mammadli.
We urge the Azerbaijani government to immediately release all individuals who are unjustly detained.
We continue to urge the Azerbaijani government to respect the human rights and fundamental freedoms of all, including those exercising freedom of expression»,- the spokesperson of the embassy said in response to a question from the Azerbaijani servive of the Voice of America.
The head of the Center for Military Affairs, Anar Mammadli, was detained on the afternoon of April 29 in the Abzas Media case.
-
- Difficult question
- 29 April 2024 22:07
-
Politics
-
In the private house of activist Abil Gafarov, who is in political emigration, in the village of Shuvelan on the evening of April 29, people in civilian clothes appeared.
-
- 29 April 2024, 19:58
Based on geodetic measurements, as part of the work to clarify the coordinates on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan, by April 29, 2024, more than half of the planned work was completed and 35 border pillars were installed.
-
- 29 April 2024, 19:14
Anar Mammadli was detained, an investigation is underway, additional information will be provided to the public. Ibrahim Amiraslani, a colleague of the press service of the Turana Ministry of Internal Affairs, said this.
-
- 29 April 2024, 17:35
Isa Gambar has been nominated as a candidate for the post of chairman of the “Musavat” party, according to the party. The decision on Gambar's nomination was announced today at a meeting of the organizing committee for the preparation of the congress. Earlier, Natig Ulubey and Osman Kazimov put forward their candidacies for the post of chairman of the party.
Leave a review