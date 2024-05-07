The US Embassy on the result of the Green Card draw

On May 7, the U.S. Embassy published an announcement regarding the Green Card draw. “The application period for participation in DV-2025 (Green Card) ended on November 7, 2023.

Reminder: the entry period for DV-2025 closed November 7, 2023. Do not be fooled by people or websites asking you to provide your information to enter now. These are scams. The applications selected for further processing became available May 4, 2024, at 12 p.m. EDT at http://dvprogram.state.gov/ESC/.