The US to Deliver Thousands of Missiles and Hundreds of Military Vehicles to Ukraine

The administration of US President Joe Biden plans to deliver "a huge amount of weapons" to Ukraine over the next five weeks, according to CNN. On December 12, Biden approved a $500 million military aid package for Ukraine.

"From today until mid-January, we will send Ukraine hundreds of thousands of artillery shells, thousands of rockets, hundreds of armored vehicles, and other critically important capabilities," a source in the presidential administration stated.

John Kirby, a spokesman for the National Security Council at the White House, confirmed that the current administration will continue providing military support to Kyiv until the end of its term, which is January 20, 2025.

On December 8, the US Department of Defense announced another aid package for Ukraine, valued at $988 million. This package will include missiles for the HIMARS systems, drones, equipment, and spare parts for artillery systems, tanks, and armored vehicles.