  • contact.az Contact
  • Baku
  • Light rain5.40 C
  • Saturday, 14 December 2024
    • flag_AZ
    • flag_RU

Last update

(8 hours ago)
  • Home page
  • Politics
  • The US to Deliver Thousands of Missiles and Hundreds of Military Vehicles to Ukraine
The US to Deliver Thousands of Missiles and Hundreds of Military Vehicles to Ukraine

The US to Deliver Thousands of Missiles and Hundreds of Military Vehicles to Ukraine

A- A A+
AZ RU
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

The US to Deliver Thousands of Missiles and Hundreds of Military Vehicles to Ukraine

The administration of US President Joe Biden plans to deliver "a huge amount of weapons" to Ukraine over the next five weeks, according to CNN. On December 12, Biden approved a $500 million military aid package for Ukraine.

"From today until mid-January, we will send Ukraine hundreds of thousands of artillery shells, thousands of rockets, hundreds of armored vehicles, and other critically important capabilities," a source in the presidential administration stated.

John Kirby, a spokesman for the National Security Council at the White House, confirmed that the current administration will continue providing military support to Kyiv until the end of its term, which is January 20, 2025.

On December 8, the US Department of Defense announced another aid package for Ukraine, valued at $988 million. This package will include missiles for the HIMARS systems, drones, equipment, and spare parts for artillery systems, tanks, and armored vehicles.

Leave a review

Politics

  • Lawyer Denied Meeting with Meydan TV Journalist Politics
    • 13 December 2024, 17:33

    Lawyer Denied Meeting with Meydan TV Journalist

    On December 13, lawyer Elchin Sadigov was denied a meeting with his client, Meydan TV journalist Aynur Elgunesh, at the Baku pre-trial detention facility -1, the lawyer himself  reported to the Turan news agency. According to Sadigov, he waited at the detention facility from 14:00 to 16:40, but the journalist was not brought in for the meeting.

    Read more
  • Agricultural Exporters Forced to Return Earnings to Azerbaijan Politics
    • 13 December 2024, 17:18

    Agricultural Exporters Forced to Return Earnings to Azerbaijan

    In November and December of this year, the General Prosecutor's Office reported over ten criminal cases against companies involved in agricultural exports, as well as the arrest of their owners. These cases involved large sums of money "hidden" in foreign banks.

    Read more
  • Azerbaijan Embassy in Tehran Resumes Consular Services Politics
    • 13 December 2024, 16:50

    Azerbaijan Embassy in Tehran Resumes Consular Services

    Starting December 15, the consular section of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran will resume its activities, according to a statement from the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

    Read more
  • Military cooperation between Azerbaijan and NATO discussed Politics
    • 13 December 2024, 16:35

    Military cooperation between Azerbaijan and NATO discussed

    On December 13, the First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev met with a delegation led by the Commandant of the NATO Defense College (NDC), Lieutenant General Max A.L.T. Nielsen, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan.

    Read more

Azər Qasımlı və digər ictimai şəxslər niyə həbs olunurlar? – Samirə Qasımlı ilə gündəm müzakirəsi Çətin sualda


Follow us on social networks

News Line