US May Strike Iran's Nuclear Sites

The elected President of the United States wants to halt Iran's nuclear program without igniting a new war, Donald Trump said in an interview with NBC. Washington is considering various options to counter Iran's nuclear program, one of which is a preemptive strike by Israeli and US air forces on Iran's nuclear facilities, The Wall Street Journal reported on December 13.

According to the publication, Trump's advisers are concerned that economic pressure on Tehran is not yielding results, and are now considering the possibility of military action. The same sources indicated that Trump told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he was worried about Iran's nuclear program and wanted to stop it, but without starting a new war involving US troops.