US May Strike Iran's Nuclear Sites
US May Strike Iran's Nuclear Sites
The elected President of the United States wants to halt Iran's nuclear program without igniting a new war, Donald Trump said in an interview with NBC. Washington is considering various options to counter Iran's nuclear program, one of which is a preemptive strike by Israeli and US air forces on Iran's nuclear facilities, The Wall Street Journal reported on December 13.
According to the publication, Trump's advisers are concerned that economic pressure on Tehran is not yielding results, and are now considering the possibility of military action. The same sources indicated that Trump told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he was worried about Iran's nuclear program and wanted to stop it, but without starting a new war involving US troops.
-
- Politics
- 13 December 2024 16:16
-
Politics
-
- 13 December 2024, 17:33
On December 13, lawyer Elchin Sadigov was denied a meeting with his client, Meydan TV journalist Aynur Elgunesh, at the Baku pre-trial detention facility -1, the lawyer himself reported to the Turan news agency. According to Sadigov, he waited at the detention facility from 14:00 to 16:40, but the journalist was not brought in for the meeting.
-
- 13 December 2024, 17:18
In November and December of this year, the General Prosecutor's Office reported over ten criminal cases against companies involved in agricultural exports, as well as the arrest of their owners. These cases involved large sums of money "hidden" in foreign banks.
-
- 13 December 2024, 16:50
Starting December 15, the consular section of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran will resume its activities, according to a statement from the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
-
- 13 December 2024, 16:35
On December 13, the First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev met with a delegation led by the Commandant of the NATO Defense College (NDC), Lieutenant General Max A.L.T. Nielsen, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan.
Leave a review