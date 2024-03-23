There is one Azerbaijani among those killed in Crocus city

There is one Azerbaijani on the list of deaths compiled by the Russian Ministry of Health - Vugar Huseynov, born in 1983.

This is the first list with only 41 names. As of the morning of March 23, 93 deaths were known, although all names have not yet been published.