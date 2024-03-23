There is one Azerbaijani among those killed in Crocus city
There is one Azerbaijani among those killed in Crocus city
There is one Azerbaijani on the list of deaths compiled by the Russian Ministry of Health - Vugar Huseynov, born in 1983.
This is the first list with only 41 names. As of the morning of March 23, 93 deaths were known, although all names have not yet been published.
- 23 March 2024, 22:28
“I met with Alesker for the first time since the day he was detained in the Baku pre-trial detention center. The meeting took place over the phone behind a glass wall,” said Nasimi Mammadli, brother of the legal founder of Toplum TV, media rights expert Alesker Mammadli.
- 23 March 2024, 21:37
The Committee of the state security of Kyrgyzstan detained in Bishkek five citizens of Azerbaijan - members of a transnational criminal group, who were planning an assassination attempt on the leadership of Kyrgyzstan. This is stated in today's report of this agency.
- 23 March 2024, 16:00
The International Court of Justice (ICJ) will hear objections by Azerbaijan and Armenia in related cases in which the Caucasus neighbours accuse each other of violating a U.N. anti-discrimination treaty in April, the court announced on Friday.
- 23 March 2024, 12:22
Two suspects in the attack on Crocus City were detained in the Bryansk region, the BAZA telegram channel reported. The car with the alleged criminals was stopped in the Bryansk region near the border with Belarus and Ukraine. There were six people in the car, two were detained, four managed to escape.
