FSB deceived the public about the identity of the terrorists

Immediately after the terrorist attack ın Crocus Cıty hall , the Russian Federal Security Service sent out a tip-off on "terrorists" from Tajikistan, and today it turned out that these people had nothing to do with the attack

One of the "suspects" himself came to the law enforcers to deny the information. Taxi driver Rustam Nazarov spent yesterday in Samara and saw his photo in the news. Two more people from the orientation letters are now in Tajikistan. Their photos with passports are published by the country's Interior Ministry. Moreover, all detained terrorists are citizens of the Russian Federation. This was reported by the Telegram channel Insider.

FSB detained 11 people in connection with the terrorist attack in Crocus city

The FSB announced the detention of all four participants in the terrorist attack in Crocus city

FSB Director Alexander Bortnikov reported to President Vladimir Putin about the detention of 11 people. Among those detained are four terrorists who were “directly involved” in the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall, the Kremlin reports.

Two suspected terrorists detained - media

Two suspects in the attack on Crocus City were detained in the Bryansk region, the BAZA telegram channel reported.

The car with the alleged criminals was stopped in the Bryansk region near the border with Belarus and Ukraine. There were six people in the car, two were detained, four managed to escape.

The detained were citizens of Tajikistan. Now security officers are working with them - they are being checked for involvement in the terrorist attack.

Four others are being sought.

Law enforcement agencies have revealed the identities of four of the six alleged terrorists who carried out the shooting at Crocus City Hall.

1) Nasridinov Makhmadrasul 37 years old

2) Ismonov Rivozhidin 51 years old

3) Safolzoda Shokhinjonn 21 years old

4) Nazarov Rustam 29 years old.

All of them are citizens of Tajikistan. It is still unknown which of them has been detained.