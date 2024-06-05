There is "positive dynamics" in Armenian Foreign Ministry's reply on peace treaty – Bayramov

There is "positive dynamics" in Armenian Foreign Ministry's reply on peace treaty – Bayramov

There is "positive dynamics" in Armenian Foreign Ministry's reply on peace treaty – Bayramov

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Ceyhun Bayramov confirmed on Wednesday that the previous day Baku received the Armenian Foreign Ministry's response on the draft peace treaty.

‘The content of the reply allows us to conclude that the number of issues that remained open has declined and positive dynamics is observed,’ Bayramov stressed at a joint press conference with Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó in Baku.

He called the delimitation and demarcation of the section of the state border between the two countries at the junction of Gazakh and Tavush regions as another positive moment.