Thomas Vilsack: Food shortages are serious challenges for humanity

The reality is that the world's population continues to grow dramatically, and this growth is indicative of an enormous food challenge to feed the world's population if it reaches 10 billion people. This is expected to happen soon, requiring a significant increase in agricultural production at much faster rates than in the past, said U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Thomas Vilsack on Environmental Quality at the COP29 climate conference on 19 November, answering questions from Turan.

‘We will have to use innovations, science to produce more. In considering that the climate is changing, it makes the task even more difficult,’ he said, answering the question: What are the most serious threats to agriculture and the environment in general in today's world?

How fair is the view that a significant part of food is harmful to humans in one way or another? Should the use of genetically modified products (GMPs) be restricted?

Responding to these questions, Vilsack said that the shift from genetically modified strategies to gene editing is a mechanism for greater sustainability, greater production of crops in poor conditions.

‘The challenge is to let consumers know what they're buying, and to make sure that this technology is available not only to those who can afford it, but also to small farmers. And then people can make a choice,’ he said.

There is a need for research that is not risky, that is in keeping with the international system.

‘That means there is a place for GMPs for some, but not for all. There is a place for gene editing for some but not for all. There's room for a livestock industry with the understanding of curbing methane production. There is room for plant proteins. We're going to need all of these things, we need to encourage people, for the challenge is pretty big. If we fail to meet that challenge, there will be conflicts and chaos which will be very dramatic,’ said Thomas Vilsack.