    • flag_AZ
    • flag_RU

Last update

(1 hour ago)
Three military colleges are being created

Three military colleges are being created

A- A A+
AZ RU
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

Three military colleges are being created

Three military colleges are being established in Azerbaijan, and the corresponding decree was signed by Prime Minister Ali Asadov. In particular, military colleges within the structure of the National Defense University will be established in Baku, Ganja, and Nakhchivan.

Leave a review

Politics

İran Prezidentinin həlak olduğu hadisə Azərbaycan- İran münasibətlərinə təsir edə bilərmi? – Nəsimi Məmmədli Çətin sualda


Follow us on social networks

News Line