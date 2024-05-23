Windy and rainy  weather is expected this weekend

Starting from the evening of May 24 to May 26, rains will occur intermittently in Baku and on the Absheron Peninsula, and precipitation will increase briefly in the evening hours. In the morning of May 25, the north wind will increase to 15-20 m/s, according to the National Hydrometeorological Service about a sharp change in weather conditions.

Precipitation is also expected at times in the regions of the country on May 24-27, intense in places, thunderstorms, hail are possible, and snow in the highlands. From May 25 to the middle of the day on the 26th, the easterly wind speed will increase to 15-20 m/s, in some areas to 23-28 m/s.

An increase in water content in the country's rivers is expected, and short-term floods are possible in mountain rivers.